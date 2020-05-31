  1. Home
High temperatures, afternoon thunderstorms forecast for Taiwan in coming week

Humidity accompanying southwestern winds will decrease from Wednesday to Saturday

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/31 20:52

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hot, sunny weather with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms is forecast for Taiwan in the coming week, according to an update from the Central Weather Bureau on Sunday (May 31).

For Monday and Tuesday, a certain amount of humidity is likely to come with southwestern winds, which will make afternoon thunderstorms a possibility in mountainous areas as well as in the plains that abut them, such as in the Greater Taipei Area, Yilan County, and Hualien County.

Humidity accompanying southwestern winds will decrease from Wednesday to Saturday, during which only mountainous areas will be likely to see afternoon thunderstorms.

However, temperatures across Taiwan will soar as a result of southwestern winds becoming more dry during these four days, with predictions ranging from 31 to 36 degrees Celsius.

