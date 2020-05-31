  1. Home
Passengers using mobile payment to ride New Taipei light rail at half price

As pandemic wanes, opportunities to get outdoors grow

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/31 20:11
(NTMC photo)

(NTMC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —New Taipei Metro Corporation (NTMC) will launch a half-price deal for passengers who use mobile payments to ride the Danhai Light Rail in order to boost passenger volume in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning on Monday (June 1).

Mobile payment includes Line Pay Money, MasterCard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, according to NTMC.

In addition to the deal, which will last from June 1 to Aug. 31, the NTMC also recommends an itinerary for touring secret spots along the light rail which are good places for the public to get fresh air as the pandemic slows.

The recommended itinerary includes visits to Taiwan's largest mangrove reservation area (紅樹林自然保留區) beside Hongshulin Station (V01), century-old historic sites in the proximity of Binhai Shalun Station (V09), and the seaside Haiweizai bikeway (海尾仔自行車道) just next to Kanding Station (V11).


(NTMC photos)
