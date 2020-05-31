  1. Home
Taiwan's Cabinet spokesperson says leaked data is many years old

Further government analysis reveals private information dates back to before 2006

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/31 16:16
Cabinet Spokesperson Ting I-ming

Cabinet Spokesperson Ting I-ming (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to reports of a massive government data leak, Cabinet Spokesperson Ting I-ming (丁怡銘) announced on Saturday (May 30) that upon initial analysis by government cybersecurity units, the content of the data is many years old.

Ting added that the information was not leaked from any Taiwanese government agency, but is most likely a compilation of a variety of sources, CNA reported.

After verification by relevant agencies, the data was found to have been circulating since before 2006. In addition to the recently revealed data, there are a total of 29 other data files from 2007 on, including seven in 2007, 11 in 2008, three in 2009, five in 2010, two in 2011, and one in 2016.

Ting said that after further analysis, it was concluded that the files were rendered into about 30 different data formats. The incident is currently under investigation by the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau, stated Ting.

He went on to say that the purchase, download, or unauthorized use of personal data violates stipulations of the Personal Data Protection Law and warned the public not to break the law. According to Cyble Inc., a US-based cyber threat intelligence company, the 3.5 GB-database lists the names, addresses, dates of birth, and other private information of more than 20 million Taiwanese citizens.
Taiwan
cyberleak
Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau

