TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new photography studio is giving visitors a snapshot of Taiwan's coronavirus story through the lens of those living in the country as it tackles the pandemic.

Minim Photography Studio, which recently opened in Datong District's historic Dihua Street, is the brainchild of Min, a South Korean photographer whose diverse portfolio combines his passions for photography, poetry, and calligraphy, and Naomi, or "Nim," a documentary photographer hailing from the UK whose work has been featured in such publications as CNN, the Guardian, and Foreign Policy.

The self-professed analogue camera enthusiasts invite the denizens of Taiwan to stop by the studio for its inaugural event — the " Social Distancing Exhibition " — which kicked off May 20 and will run through June 7. There, visitors are given time and space to meditate on the impact of the pandemic still raging throughout the world and jot down their reflections. Donning a mask, they can then snap a self-portrait that evokes their state of mind after this process, with both note and photo becoming a new addition to the project.

"COVID-19 will leave a huge impact on the world's history," Naomi told Taiwan News. "As a documentary photographer, I felt compelled to record a fragment of this period." The idea came to Min and Nim after conversations with each other, their friends, and their families about the novel virus, and these instilled in them the desire to collect and share the diverse experiences of others.

"We believe that every individual's story is powerful," she said.

One participant, a Taiwanese journalist in her 20s named Alicia, said that by first looking over the musings of previous models, she felt a real connection and was better able to process her own thoughts on the chaotic and still-evolving course of the virus. Her mind lingering on friends and strangers alike worldwide, she penned a note acknowledging the inequalities laid bare by the pandemic, expressing concern for those who are especially vulnerable to its ravages.

"Standing in front of the camera and being able to press the shutter by myself makes me feel weird but also privileged," she said. "I decided to roll myself on a chair and look at the ceiling — just a moment of feeling trapped but being able to keep hope towards the world."

Minim Photography Studio is located at No. 6, Lane 280, Section 1, Dihua Street, Datong District, Taipei City. More information about the Social Distancing Exhibition can be found on its Facebook page.







(Minim Photography Studio photos)