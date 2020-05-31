  1. Home
Sunday marks 49th consecutive day Taiwan goes without domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/31 15:49
Chen Shih-chung

Chen Shih-chung (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Taiwan on Sunday (May 31), which also marks the 49th consecutive day the island nation has gone without a domestically transmitted COVID-19 case, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced during its daily pandemic briefing.

In total, there have been 442 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, 350 of which were imported from foreign countries, 55 of which were domestically transmitted, and 36 of which were the result of a cluster infection on a naval ship. Of the confirmed cases, seven patients have died of the disease, 423 have been released from isolation, and 12 are still hospitalized.

The CECC has been advocating the internalization of epidemic prevention in daily life as a way to manage the crisis.
