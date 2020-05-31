TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A rescue team has so far been unsuccessful in its efforts to find a man who went missing Sunday afternoon (May 31) while trying to rescue his daughter, who had fallen into a river while taking photos.

The 58-year-old man, surnamed Hu (胡), along with his wife and two daughters, were hiking a trail in New Taipei's Shuangxi District on Saturday, CNA reported. The trail is part of the centuries-old Tamsui Kavalan Historical Trails system (淡蘭古道) connecting Taipei and Yilan.

One of Hu's daughters fell into the Beishi River while taking photos. Hu and his wife went into the water in an attempt to rescue her.

Although the wife and daughter were able to come ashore with the assistance of other hikers, Hu himself went missing.

Other hikers present ran two kilometers to ask for help from residents of Liaojiaokeng, a nearby village.

New Taipei City's Fire Department received reports of the accident around 3 p.m, dispatching a rescue team to search for Hu. The rescue team suspended its search at 7 p.m. as darkness set in.

Monday morning 36 people continued their search for Hu, but he remained missing as of 11:50 a.m.