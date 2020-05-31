Anti-Han protesters handing out yellow ribbons during the parade on Saturday. Anti-Han protesters handing out yellow ribbons during the parade on Saturday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Saturday (May 31), the last weekend before Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu's (韓國瑜) recall vote, civic groups held their first parade in Qiaotou District, Kaohsiung.

At 4:00 pm, people began to gather at the former residence of Yu Teng-fa (余登發), a famous Taiwanese politician considered to be a pioneer of the nation's democracy. With high spirits, the participants set out towards the Mazu temple at Fengqiao, shouting slogans such as, "we resolutely oppose Han, we must vote him out of office," CNA reported.

Following last weekend's event at Qishan District, the parade was held to maintain fervor and increase publicity for the June 6 recall vote.

Along the way, many people scrambled to obtain yellow anti-Han ribbons with some even spontaneously joining the parade. Democratic Progressive Party legislators Chiu Chih-Wei (邱志偉) and Liu Shih-fang (劉世芳) were also present to show their dedication to stopping Mayor Han.

Li I-Chieh (李佾潔), Yin Li (尹立), Chen Kuan-jung (陳冠榮), and Chang Po-yang (張博洋), collectively known as the Four Anti-Han Princes, each took turns speaking to the crowd. Chen, one of the leaders of the Han recall movement, was dissatisfied with seeing protesters discouraged from voting.

At around 5:30 pm, a crowd of people congregated outside the Nangangshan MRT Station and began shouting that Kaohsiung citizens and their movement should not be underestimated. A protest was held at 6: 06 pm in the square outside the station, attracting much attention.

With only six days left before the recall vote, Kaohsiung's many civic groups are working hard to maximize voter turnout and ensure Han is removed from office.