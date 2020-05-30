TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United States territory of Guam will welcome visitors from Taiwan without quarantine beginning July, but after the travelers return home, they will still face 14 days in isolation, Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said Saturday (May 30).

As the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic slows down, several countries have been trying to revive their moribund tourism industries by announcing an imminent reopening of their borders and airports.

The Pacific island of Guam was the first to say it would allow visitors from Taiwan arrive, as well as tourists from Japan and South Korea, beginning July 1. However, Chen said that at present, there were no plans to abolish the requirement that travelers arriving from overseas, including Guam, would have to spend 14 days in quarantine, the Liberty Times reported.

While the minister said decisions to allow Taiwanese travelers to visit showed appreciation of the island’s success in battling the pandemic, returnees still would face quarantine measures.

Since Taiwan saw its 48th consecutive day without domestic infections Saturday, expectations were that several restrictions would be relaxed in early June, but those on international travel have not been discussed yet.

