Taipei was ranked the 20th most popular wish list destination among global travelers over the past two months, at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the global tourism industry, Booking.com said Saturday.

Although the pandemic has forced many travelers to cancel their travel plans and stay home amid massive lockdowns to avoid infection, the global hotel booking website still has a wish list of desired destinations among travelers worldwide.

Combing through data obtained by Booking.com from its customers over the past two months, Taipei, the capital city of Taiwan, was ranked the 20th dream destination among 1,000 cities worldwide.

On the Booking.com dream destination list, London (U.K.) took first place followed by Saint Petersburg (Russia), Paris France), Moscow (Russia), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Tokyo (Japan), Bangkok (Thailand), Istanbul (Turkey), Barcelona (Spain), New York (U.S.), Bali (Indonesia), Adler (Russia), Rome (Italy), Lisbon (Portugal), Amsterdam (the Netherlands), Prague (the Czech Republic), Madrid (Spain), Sochi (Russia) and Berlin (Germany).

Among travelers in Taiwan, Booking.com said, their dream list was topped by Tokyo, ahead of Osaka and Kyoto in Japan, Bangkok and Chiang Mai in Thailand, Nara (Japan), Seoul (South Korea) and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam).

The list showed Taiwanese travelers prefer to visit destinations in neighboring countries, Booking.com said.

In terms of domestic travel, Booking.com said Taipei was the top choice on Taiwanese travelers' dream destination list, ahead of Tainan, Hualien, Taichung and Kaohsiung, adding local travelers prefer metropolitan destinations.