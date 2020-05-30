  1. Home
Taiwan government database leaked on dark web

Leak contains personal information on more than 20 million Taiwanese citizens

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/30 17:21
Censored screenshot of leaked database (Cyble photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — It was reported on Friday (May 29) that a government database of more than 20 million Taiwanese citizens was leaked on the dark web.

According to researchers at Cyble Inc., Toogod, a “known and reputable actor” was found to have released the data titled, “Taiwan Whole Country Home Registry DB,” onto the dark web. It is unusual for an entire nation’s database to be leaked, Cyble reported.

The data is from the Ministry of the Interior’s Department of Household Registration.

Altogether, the database is 3.5 GB and lists the names, addresses, genders, date of births, and other private information of more than 20 million citizens. According to Cyble, the "actor" claimed the leak is from 2019, though Cyble researchers have stated that it is difficult to confirm how recent it actually is.

According to its website, Cyble is a US-based cyber threat intelligence company that strives to provide organizations with real-time views of their supply chain cyber threats and risks.
