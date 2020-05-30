TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A member of staff at the Taiwanese embassy in Honduras is in home quarantine after testing positive for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Saturday (May 30).

The individual lost his sense of smell, causing him to seek an emergency test at a local hospital, which on May 28 showed he had been infected, CNA reported.

As a result, the mans' relatives, friends, colleagues and other staff at the embassy, plus members of Taiwanese development aid teams in the Central American country, were also tested for the virus, MOFA said. He had a mild form of COVID-19 and was being treated at home.

While the embassy compound is being disinfected, staff have been asked to work from home, according to MOFA. Each day, the office will report the latest developments to Taipei.

The case in Honduras was the second to hit Taiwan’s diplomatic service. In April, an employee at the Taiwanese representative office in Paris was diagnosed with the virus.