TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Trump on Friday (May 29) heavily criticized the World Health Organization (WHO) for being contaminated by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and announced that the U.S. will withdraw from this unhealthy organization. It's a huge shock for the global community and will surely alter the world order.

Alternatively, the U.S. may seek to establish a new global health system, perhaps calling it the World Health Center (WHC).

In an association without CPP involvement, Taiwan could be an important partner in global public health. In fact, the U.S. has long been considering withdrawing from this international organization that is infiltrated by the CCP.

President Trump has already set a precedent for sudden exits from global endeavors. As soon as he was elected, he withdrew from the 2015 Paris Climate Change Agreement.

Another agency completely influenced by the CCP is the U.N. Human Rights Council, which the U.S. has already withdrawn from. Nikki Haley, the ambassador who led America’s withdrawal at that time, is now leading the global movement to stop China. Taiwan, which has faced decades of Chinese military threats, should invite her for an official visit.

One of the most evil facets of the CCP is that it is trying to entrench itself in international organizations by way of financial means. Officials in many countries have already become pawns of Beijing.

They have all personally received various benefits, including money and sexual favors. Many global leaders have been incredibly kind to the CCP in recent years, which the U.S. has observed.

The most important thing Trump must do is pay close attention to those countries who are still acting as agents of Beijing and carrying out the communist country’s political agenda. If Trump eventually does leave the WHO and create a new global health organization, it would serve as a test for those CCP influenced countries; only then would Trump know where they stand in the new world order.

This would add to Washington’s long list of responsibilities, as the U.S. is already occupied with countering Chinese belligerence. Now, it would have to identify accomplices who support the CCP.

In stopping Chinese influence in global institutions, the WHO and its sinful deeds amid the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) are the U.S.’ top priority. Trump’s verbal attack on China was refreshing to see but a new international health organization would be even better.

Trump is proving that he is a world-class leader who does what he says. His confrontation with the CCP has entered a new stage, which the world has never seen before.

In addition to withdrawing from the WHO, the Trump administration has been critical of Beijing passing the draft of a new national security law that would erode Hong Kong's autonomy. All the recent troubles between Washington and Beijing have made U.S.-Sino relations extremely tense.

This shift in demeanor between the two superpowers is arguably the biggest change the world has witnessed in the 21st century. How should Taiwan handle this challenge?

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) should convene an emergency national security conference and invite cross-party politicians and opinion leaders from all walks of life.

China’s influence in the world’s organizations is a crisis that needs to be taken seriously. However, it presents certain opportunities for Taiwan. The island nation must choose the correct side, make good decisions, and actively participate in international issues.