TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan is allowing the import of the anti-viral drug remdesivir, but only for the treatment of severe cases of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Saturday (May 30).

The decision by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was the result of a discussion between experts about the pros and cons of the drug, CNA reported. According to officials, the country is following the example of the United States and Japan, which approved emergency use of the drug against the coronavirus in early May.

Remdesivir treatment will only be allowed to last for 10 days, with close monitoring for side effects and registration required for each case, the CECC said. While the amount of scientific evidence that the drug works against the coronavirus is as yet insufficient, its use could help reduce the impact of any second wave of infections and help treat severe cases.