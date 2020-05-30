People stroll along the Seine river banks in Paris, Thursday, May 28, 2020, as France gradually lifts its Covid-19 lockdown. France's Prime Minister E... People stroll along the Seine river banks in Paris, Thursday, May 28, 2020, as France gradually lifts its Covid-19 lockdown. France's Prime Minister Edouard Phillippe announced Thursday that bars, restaurants and parks will reopen with restrictions from June 2. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

People look on as health workers take nasal swab samples during a mass testing for the coronavirus conducted at a market in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday... People look on as health workers take nasal swab samples during a mass testing for the coronavirus conducted at a market in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, May 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Nissan workers react during a protest outside their factory in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, May 28, 2020. Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co. has decide... Nissan workers react during a protest outside their factory in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, May 28, 2020. Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co. has decided to close its manufacturing plans in the northeastern Catalonia region, resulting in the loss of some 3,000 direct jobs. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, wearing a face mask in line with public health restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, stands... Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, wearing a face mask in line with public health restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, stands with his lawyers inside the court room as his corruption trial opens at the Jerusalem District Court, Sunday, May 24, 2020. He is the country’s first sitting prime minister ever to go on trial, facing charges of fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes in a series of corruption cases stemming from ties to wealthy friends. (Ronen Zvulun/ Pool Photo via AP)

A woman and her daughter stand next to the window of a a car dealerships covered by leaflets during a protest in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, May 29, 202... A woman and her daughter stand next to the window of a a car dealerships covered by leaflets during a protest in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, May 29, 2020. Employees in Spain of Japanese giant Nissan took to the streets for the second day in a row to protest the closure of three Barcelona plants as the carmaker scales down its global production. Hundreds of workers have surrounded at least four of Nissan's car dealerships on Friday in or around the northeastern city, covering their windows with leaflets reading "Nissan betrays 25,000 families" and "We will keep fighting" among others. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

The Mayor of Vienna Michael Ludwig, center, presses a button to restarts the giant Ferris Wheel to symbolically signal the resumption of tourism in Au... The Mayor of Vienna Michael Ludwig, center, presses a button to restarts the giant Ferris Wheel to symbolically signal the resumption of tourism in Austria in Vienna, Austria, Friday, May 29, 2020. Amusements are open again in Austria as part of relaxing the restrictions to slow the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

People walk along the water at the Carcavelos beach, outside Lisbon, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. As the government eases the coronavirus lockdown rules, pe... People walk along the water at the Carcavelos beach, outside Lisbon, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. As the government eases the coronavirus lockdown rules, people have been allowed back on the beaches with recommendations to keep social distance. Portugal is experience temperatures above average, reaching 30C in Lisbon. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

A man wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus looks at the feet of a famous sculpture of Atlas at the State Hermitage museum amid the ongoi... A man wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus looks at the feet of a famous sculpture of Atlas at the State Hermitage museum amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in St.Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, May 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

A woman passes a fence outside Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery adorned with tributes to victims of COVID-19, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in New York. The m... A woman passes a fence outside Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery adorned with tributes to victims of COVID-19, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in New York. The memorial is part of the Naming the Lost project which attempts to humanize the victims who are often just listed as statistics. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Indians wearing masks travel in a ferry during the coronavirus pandemic in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Friday, May 29, 2020. Prime Minister Narendra M... Indians wearing masks travel in a ferry during the coronavirus pandemic in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Friday, May 29, 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is preparing a new set of guidelines to be issued this weekend, possibly extending the lockdown in worst-hit areas while promoting economic activity elsewhere, with unemployment surging to 25%. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

— India has another record single day jump of nearly 8,000 coronavirus cases

— 400 German managers, workers and family members have begun returning to China

NEW DELHI, India —India has registered another record single day jump of 7,964 coronavirus cases and 265 deaths, a day before the two-month-old lockdown across the country of 1.3 billion people is set to end.

The Health Ministry on Saturday put the total number of cases in India at 173,763 with 4,971 deaths. The total infections included 86,422 active cases and 82,369 recoveries.

More than 70% of coronavirus cases in India are concentrated in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan states.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an open letter on one year of the government’s second term, asserted that India was traversing on the path to “victory” in its battle against the virus. He said India will set “an example in economic revival” and asked the countrymen to show a “firm resolve.”

Modi also acknowledged the “tremendous suffering” of migrant workers and laborers who were the worse hit after India imposed a nationwide coronavirus lockdown in late March, forcing millions of them to flee cities after losing their jobs and make grueling and dangerous trips back to their hometowns.

The federal government is expected to issue a new set of guidelines this weekend, possibly extending the lockdown in worst-hit areas.

India started easing lockdown restrictions earlier this month, allowing reopening of shops and manufacturing and resumption of some trains and domestic flights and vehicles’ movement.

Metro services, schools and colleges, hotels and restaurants are shuttered nationwide.

India has surpassed China both in terms of confirmed cases and deaths from the disease.

BEIJING — Around 400 German managers, workers and family members have begun returning to China aboard charter flights as multinational companies in the world’s second-largest economy seek to get their operations running again at full speed.

A pair of flights from Frankfurt to the Chinese business hubs of Tianjin and Shanghai were organized by the German Chamber of Commerce in China in cooperation with Germany’s diplomatic missions and airline Lufthansa and are the first repatriation flights from Europe to China for foreign nationals. China has largely banned all foreigners from entering China because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is an important step to reconnect China’s and Germany’s economies,” Jens Hildebrandt, executive director of the German Chamber of Commerce in North China, was quoted as saying in a news release. “It is our common interest to contribute in helping the economy return to normalcy and pre-virus levels.” More than 5,200 German companies operate in China, employing more than 1 million people. “We know there is a huge demand in the German business community to get more foreign employees back to China,” Hildebrandt was quoted as saying.

The first flight with 200 passengers was due to arrive shortly before noon on Saturday in Tianjin, a port city just east of the capital Beijing. Another flight to Shanghai. The second flight was expected to arrive in Shanghai around midday on Thursday, June 4.

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea reported 39 new cases of the coronavirus, most of them in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where officials have found more than a hundred infections linked to warehouse workers.

Figures from South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday brought national totals to 11,441 cases and 269 deaths. At least 12 of the new cases were linked to international arrivals.

KCDC director Jeong Eun-kyeong said during a virus briefing Friday afternoon that at least 102 infections have been linked to workers at a massive warehouse operated by Coupang, a local e-commerce giant that has seen orders spike during the epidemic.

The company has been criticized for failing to implement proper preventive measures and enforce distance between employees, with virus discovered on the safety helmets, laptops, keyboards and other equipment they share.

Health workers have also found at least 266 infections linked to nightclubs and other entertainment venues in the Seoul metropolitan area, which saw huge crowds in early May as officials eased social distancing guidelines.

The resurgence in infections have alarmed officials as millions of children have been returning to schools nationwide.

While shutting nightspots and public spaces to slow the spread of the virus, government officials have so far maintained the phased reopening of schools, expressing hope that the recent transmissions could be contained quickly.

