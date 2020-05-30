TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan reported no new Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) patients Saturday (May 30), keeping the total at 442 and leaving only 14 people still undergoing treatment.

The announcement by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) meant that the island country achieved 48 days in a row without local transmissions.

A run of seven days without new patients came to an abrupt end Friday (May 29), when a Taiwanese man recently returned from Russia on a special charter flight tested positive after an initial negative test at the airport.

He was a student in his 20s who had stayed in the Eastern European country since February. None of the other 95 passengers on the same flight had tested positive yet, reports said.

The death toll remained at seven, while 421 patients were released from isolation after treatment at hospitals. Out of the 442 cases, 351 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 originated from the Taiwanese Navy’s Goodwill Fleet. An investigation later concluded that the sailors' infections had occurred in Taiwan, before a stopover in Palau.

If still no new local infections were reported by June 7, the CECC said the number of restrictions would be gradually lifted, though social distancing and masks would still remain recommended. June 7 would mark the end of four consecutive infectiousness periods of 14 days each.

