Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.78 to settle at $35.49 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose 4 cents to $35.33 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 3 cents to $1.03 a gallon. June heating oil rose 4 cents to 96 cents a gallon. July natural gas rose 2 cents to $1.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose 23.40 to $1,751.70 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 53 cents to $18.50 an ounce and July copper rose 2 cents to $2.43 a pound.

The dollar rose to 107.81 Japanese yen from 107.65 yen. The euro rose to $1.1101 from $1.1088.