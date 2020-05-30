  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2020/05/30 01:46
Medical staff help each other put on protective equipment before dealing with patients with non-coronavirus related issues at the Medecins Sans Fronti...
An orthodox worshiper, wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 coronavirus, holds a candle while sitting in an open archaeological site out...
Seminarist Francesco Alberti prays at the Fermo and Rustico Saints church in Cusago, Italy on Thursday, April 30, 2020. With coronavirus raging outsid...
Smoke rises over the Nissan factory as workers burn tires during a protest in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, May 28, 2020. Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor...
A man wearing a face mask to protect against the COVID-19 coronavirus, jumps over a puddle on a dusty street at Emandleni informal settlement in Acton...
Sunbathers enjoy the sunset at the entrance to Marseille's Old Port in southern France, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 as France gradually lifts its COVID-19 l...
A housekeeper prepares a room for customers at a hotel in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, May 25, 2020. The bars, restaurants and cafes are returning ...
An instructor conducts a water gymnastics lesson in the indoor swimming pool of the Forum sports center, on its reopening day after over two months of...
A man looks inside the grand mosque during the Eid al Fitr prayer in Pristina, Kosovo, Sunday, May 24, 2020. Kosovo's mosques have been closed since M...
A Navy officer fires a midday cannon shot in the Saint Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, May 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovet...
Paderborn's substitute players sit in the stands during the Bundesliga soccer match between SC Paderborn 07 and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Paderborn, Germ...
People sit in the sun along the banks of the Seine River in Paris Saturday, May 23, 2020, as France gradually lifts its COVID-19 lockdown. (AP Photo/F...

Medical staff help each other put on protective equipment before dealing with patients with non-coronavirus related issues at the Medecins Sans Fronti...

An orthodox worshiper, wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 coronavirus, holds a candle while sitting in an open archaeological site out...

Seminarist Francesco Alberti prays at the Fermo and Rustico Saints church in Cusago, Italy on Thursday, April 30, 2020. With coronavirus raging outsid...

Smoke rises over the Nissan factory as workers burn tires during a protest in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, May 28, 2020. Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor...

A man wearing a face mask to protect against the COVID-19 coronavirus, jumps over a puddle on a dusty street at Emandleni informal settlement in Acton...

Sunbathers enjoy the sunset at the entrance to Marseille's Old Port in southern France, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 as France gradually lifts its COVID-19 l...

A housekeeper prepares a room for customers at a hotel in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, May 25, 2020. The bars, restaurants and cafes are returning ...

An instructor conducts a water gymnastics lesson in the indoor swimming pool of the Forum sports center, on its reopening day after over two months of...

A man looks inside the grand mosque during the Eid al Fitr prayer in Pristina, Kosovo, Sunday, May 24, 2020. Kosovo's mosques have been closed since M...

A Navy officer fires a midday cannon shot in the Saint Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, May 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovet...

Paderborn's substitute players sit in the stands during the Bundesliga soccer match between SC Paderborn 07 and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Paderborn, Germ...

People sit in the sun along the banks of the Seine River in Paris Saturday, May 23, 2020, as France gradually lifts its COVID-19 lockdown. (AP Photo/F...

MAY 22 - 28, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Jerome Delay in Johannesburg.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com