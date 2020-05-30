AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

People sit in the sun along the banks of the Seine River in Paris Saturday, May 23, 2020, as France gradually lifts its COVID-19 lockdown. (AP Photo/F... People sit in the sun along the banks of the Seine River in Paris Saturday, May 23, 2020, as France gradually lifts its COVID-19 lockdown. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Paderborn's substitute players sit in the stands during the Bundesliga soccer match between SC Paderborn 07 and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Paderborn, Germ... Paderborn's substitute players sit in the stands during the Bundesliga soccer match between SC Paderborn 07 and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Paderborn, Germany, Saturday, May 23, 2020. (Friso Gentsch/Pool via AP)

A Navy officer fires a midday cannon shot in the Saint Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, May 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovet... A Navy officer fires a midday cannon shot in the Saint Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, May 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

A man looks inside the grand mosque during the Eid al Fitr prayer in Pristina, Kosovo, Sunday, May 24, 2020. Kosovo's mosques have been closed since M... A man looks inside the grand mosque during the Eid al Fitr prayer in Pristina, Kosovo, Sunday, May 24, 2020. Kosovo's mosques have been closed since March 14 because of the spread of the COVID-19 disease and despite the celebrations of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

An instructor conducts a water gymnastics lesson in the indoor swimming pool of the Forum sports center, on its reopening day after over two months of... An instructor conducts a water gymnastics lesson in the indoor swimming pool of the Forum sports center, on its reopening day after over two months of closure due to coronavirus restrictions, in Rome, Monday, May 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

A housekeeper prepares a room for customers at a hotel in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, May 25, 2020. The bars, restaurants and cafes are returning ... A housekeeper prepares a room for customers at a hotel in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, May 25, 2020. The bars, restaurants and cafes are returning to full service in the Czech Republic as the government is taking further steps to ease its restrictive measures adopted to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The hotels and tourist camps are also reopening on Monday together with public swimming pools, aquatic centers, wellness centers and saunas. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Sunbathers enjoy the sunset at the entrance to Marseille's Old Port in southern France, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 as France gradually lifts its COVID-19 l... Sunbathers enjoy the sunset at the entrance to Marseille's Old Port in southern France, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 as France gradually lifts its COVID-19 lockdown. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

A man wearing a face mask to protect against the COVID-19 coronavirus, jumps over a puddle on a dusty street at Emandleni informal settlement in Acton... A man wearing a face mask to protect against the COVID-19 coronavirus, jumps over a puddle on a dusty street at Emandleni informal settlement in Actonville, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, ahead of the June 1 re-opening of Grade 7-12 students to school. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Smoke rises over the Nissan factory as workers burn tires during a protest in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, May 28, 2020. Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor... Smoke rises over the Nissan factory as workers burn tires during a protest in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, May 28, 2020. Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co. has decided to close its manufacturing plans in the northeastern Catalonia region, resulting in the loss of some 3,000 direct jobs. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Seminarist Francesco Alberti prays at the Fermo and Rustico Saints church in Cusago, Italy on Thursday, April 30, 2020. With coronavirus raging outsid... Seminarist Francesco Alberti prays at the Fermo and Rustico Saints church in Cusago, Italy on Thursday, April 30, 2020. With coronavirus raging outside and inside Europe's largest diocesan seminary, the nearly 130 young men studying to become Catholic priests at the Seminario di Milano in northern Italy were confined strictly to their rooms for weeks. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

An orthodox worshiper, wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 coronavirus, holds a candle while sitting in an open archaeological site out... An orthodox worshiper, wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 coronavirus, holds a candle while sitting in an open archaeological site outside the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, which includes ruins dating as far back as the Roman Empire, during a religious service in the Black Sea port of Constanta, Romania, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Romanian Orthodox Archbishop Teodosie rescheduled the Orthodox Easter service, which was to be held in mid-April, to offer worshippers an opportunity to celebrate Easter properly after the cancelling of the original April 19 service due to the national lockdown imposed because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Medical staff help each other put on protective equipment before dealing with patients with non-coronavirus related issues at the Medecins Sans Fronti... Medical staff help each other put on protective equipment before dealing with patients with non-coronavirus related issues at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors without Borders) clinic in the Mathare slum of Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, May 28, 2020. According to MSF, measures being taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus such as a nightly curfew and transport restrictions, shortages of protective equipment, and the risk of contamination, are causing disruption to the provision of general health services in the low-income neighborhood. Some of these include the closure of private clinics and an unwillingness by others to admit patients with respiratory issues caused by tuberculosis, asthma or pneumonia. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

MAY 22 - 28, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Jerome Delay in Johannesburg.

