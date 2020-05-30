A protestor douses her face with milk after being exposed to tear gas fired by police, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the de... A protestor douses her face with milk after being exposed to tear gas fired by police, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)