Roses lay atop the coffin containing the remains of Edenir Rezende Bessa, who is suspected to have died of COVID-19, during her burial in Rio de Janei... Roses lay atop the coffin containing the remains of Edenir Rezende Bessa, who is suspected to have died of COVID-19, during her burial in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. After visiting 3 primary care health units she was accepted in a hospital that treats new coronavirus cases. "People need to believe that this is serious, it kills", said her son Rodrigo Bessa. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

A cemetery worker shovels dirt into a grave that contains the remains of Apolonia Uanampa who died from the new coronavirus, as the coffin that contai... A cemetery worker shovels dirt into a grave that contains the remains of Apolonia Uanampa who died from the new coronavirus, as the coffin that contains the remains of Demetria Huamani, also a victim of the virus, is carried to her burial site at the Nueva Esperanza cemetery on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The virus initially brought to the region largely by wealthy citizens or visitors coming from Europe and the United States is now increasingly concentrated in poorer neighborhoods where residents have few means of protecting themselves. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Funeral home workers prepare to load coffins into a waiting vehicle to transport to a public hospital in order to pick up bodies of deceased persons w... Funeral home workers prepare to load coffins into a waiting vehicle to transport to a public hospital in order to pick up bodies of deceased persons who are suspected to have died from the new coronavirus, at a crematorium in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Hernaldo Gutierrez, wearing a protective face mask, waits in line to receive free fruits and vegetables from produce vendors who are donating their ti... Hernaldo Gutierrez, wearing a protective face mask, waits in line to receive free fruits and vegetables from produce vendors who are donating their time and products to those facing hardship because of lost income due to the new coronavirus pandemic, in Quillicura, on the outskirts of Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Ramona Medina, right, embraces her daughter Guadalupe, in the room they share with three other people at the Villa 31 slum during a government-ordered... Ramona Medina, right, embraces her daughter Guadalupe, in the room they share with three other people at the Villa 31 slum during a government-ordered shutdown as a measure to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, May 1, 2020. "The virus is killing all of us here," Medina said in an interview with The Associated Press in early May. She died from the virus two weeks later. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Medical workers move a patient infected with the new coronavirus, to be flown from a Chilean Air Force base to the city of Concepcion, in order to fre... Medical workers move a patient infected with the new coronavirus, to be flown from a Chilean Air Force base to the city of Concepcion, in order to free up space in the intensive care units of the capital's hospitals, in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. As more of the poor fall sick, the hospitals that serve them are emerging as some of the most stretched. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Pedestrians, wearing protective face mask as a measure to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, walk in front of the Kennedy hospital in Bogota... Pedestrians, wearing protective face mask as a measure to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, walk in front of the Kennedy hospital in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. At the Bogota Hospital where the first case was diagnosed, only about 5% of all intensive care unit beds are currently occupied. But in Kennedy, the ICUs at two of the largest hospitals are operating at over 80% capacity. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Dionis Palacios and his mother, wearing protective face masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, walk side by side in Bogota, ... Dionis Palacios and his mother, wearing protective face masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, walk side by side in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, May 18, 2020. Palacios, an 18-year-old Venezuelan migrant with no health insurance went to the hospital after experiencing chest pain and said he was taken aback by how many beds were filled. "The hospitals are totally collapsing," he said. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Wearing a protective face mask, a boy waits for his mother while she cooks for a group of families facing hardship due to the new coronavirus pandemic... Wearing a protective face mask, a boy waits for his mother while she cooks for a group of families facing hardship due to the new coronavirus pandemic, in the Ticlio Chico shantytown of Lima, Peru, Monday, May 25, 2020. Families who have run out of money and have no present prospect of finding work during quarantine, are increasingly dependent on small community soup kitchens where those more fortunate donate food and a collective meal is served to the needy. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Patients testing positive for the new coronavirus breathe in oxygen in the emergency area of the Guillermo Almenara hospital in Lima, Peru, Friday, Ma... Patients testing positive for the new coronavirus breathe in oxygen in the emergency area of the Guillermo Almenara hospital in Lima, Peru, Friday, May 22, 2020. As more of the poor fall sick, the hospitals that serve them are emerging as some of the most stretched. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A man and his dog walk past a body bag that contains the remains of a man infected with the new coronavirus who collapsed on the street and died, acco... A man and his dog walk past a body bag that contains the remains of a man infected with the new coronavirus who collapsed on the street and died, according to Police Captain Diego Lopez, in Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The disease took longer to reach the poorer metropolitan areas, but now infections are surging in those heavily congested neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

An elderly woman, wearing a make-do protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, waits to receive a free meal at a ... An elderly woman, wearing a make-do protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, waits to receive a free meal at a church in The Cemetery neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, May 22, 2020. The number of people who come looking for food at the church has increased during the government ordered quarantine in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Children watch as Jorge Alexandre sprays disinfectant near a community water spring to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus in the Santa Marta slum... Children watch as Jorge Alexandre sprays disinfectant near a community water spring to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus in the Santa Marta slum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, April 10, 2020. The virus initially brought to the region largely by wealthy citizens or visitors coming from Europe and the United States is now increasingly concentrated in poorer neighborhoods where residents have few means of protecting themselves. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

An aerial view of the Paraisopolis slum alongside the wealthy Morumbi neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, April 6, 2020. The first COVID-19 cas... An aerial view of the Paraisopolis slum alongside the wealthy Morumbi neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, April 6, 2020. The first COVID-19 case in Sao Paulo was a 61-year-old man diagnosed in late February who had been in the hard-hit region of Lombardy, Italy. He was treated at one of the city's best hospitals in the upscale neighborhood. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Residents look out their window in the Villa Azul neighborhood, quarantined by authorities after 50 some people tested positive for the new coronaviru... Residents look out their window in the Villa Azul neighborhood, quarantined by authorities after 50 some people tested positive for the new coronavirus, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, May 25, 2020. The virus initially brought to the region largely by wealthy citizens or visitors coming from Europe and the United States is now increasingly concentrated in poorer neighborhoods where residents have few means of protecting themselves. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The passenger from Spain that Sonia Sanchez picked up at the airport in Colombia's capital in March did not seem well.

He coughed during the Uber ride in her small, red Chevrolet Spark, as he sat next to her, a precaution many of the app's drivers use to avoid attracting the attention — and harassment — of police.

A few days later, the mother of two had a soaring fever, her relatives say. Within three weeks, she was dead — the first coronavirus patient to die in Bogota’s working-class Kennedy neighborhood, now a hot spot of infections.

“The only thing we have of her is her ashes,” her brother, Oscar Sanchez, said.

Sonia Sanchez’s story illustrates a phenomenon emerging in Latin American nations and other developing countries: The virus initially brought to the region largely by wealthy citizens or visitors coming from Europe and the United States is now increasingly concentrated in poorer neighborhoods where residents have few means of protecting themselves.

“Epidemics are not democratic at all,” said Diego Armus, a professor of Latin American history at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania. “We know this because those who have suffered the most are the poor.”

In megacities throughout the region — from Bogota to Sao Paulo; Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Santiago, Chile — infections first emerged about three months ago in upper-class neighborhoods. Data from city health bulletins show many of those areas have succeeded in slowing the virus, in large part because residents there are able to stay indoors, working from home or living off savings until the crisis passes.

The disease took longer to reach the poorer areas of those cities, but now infections are surging in those heavily congested neighborhoods, and hospitals are stretched. Kennedy had few infections at the end of March, weeks after the first case was confirmed in Bogota, but now has over 2,000, the highest number anywhere in the city.

The migration of the disease from rich to poor has been seen elsewhere: In South Africa, for instance, the first few hundred cases were virtually all in people who had traveled to Europe; Cape Town, a city popular with international tourists, now has more than half of the country’s total confirmed cases, and its shantytowns are major hot spots. The phenomenon is especially stark in Latin America, the most unequal region in the world behind sub-Saharan Africa.

Sonia Sanchez, 53, was born in Colombia’s impoverished countryside and raised in Bogota. She spent much of her adult life selling home appliances. After Uber entered Colombia in 2013, she decided to try her luck, paying an acquaintance to use his car. She almost always had passengers ride up front, looking to avoid the suspicion of police in a country where Uber has operated on shaky legal standing.

The earnings allowed her to rent a small apartment near Kennedy and to help support her children.

Colombia announced its first coronavirus case on March 6 — a 19-year-old who had been studying in Milan. Though the crisis was gathering steam in Europe, it still felt distant in Colombia. Though the Spaniard she picked up on March 10 had a cough, Sonia didn’t immediately worry.

That changed a few days later, when she spiked a fever.

“She felt it intuitively,” Oscar Sanchez said. She told her relatives to keep their distance.

She was refused care at the local Red Cross and a hospital and had to wait another week before getting treatment. By then, she was struggling to breathe.

“Am I going to die?” she texted her brother.

By April, similar stories were surfacing in Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Mexico.

In Buenos Aires, 48% of cases were initially concentrated in four of the city’s wealthiest neighborhoods. Since then, cases in trendy Palermo have risen from around 40 in early April to 135 by May. But in working-class Flores, the increase has been sharper — from about 20 cases to 435.

Big cities in Brazil — the epicenter of Latin America’s outbreak — have seen a similar dynamic. The first case in Sao Paulo was a 61-year-old man diagnosed in late February who had been in the hard-hit region of Lombardy, Italy. He was treated at one of the city's best hospitals in the upscale Morumbi neighborhood. Cases there have ticked up, but zones that are home to sprawling slums and working-class neighborhoods are seeing some of the largest jumps.

Latin America is home to five of the world’s 30 largest cities, and they are highly segregated. The poor often live in conditions ripe for the spread of the coronavirus: more people in smaller homes, many of whom are unable to abide by strict quarantines because they must go to work or go out to buy food.

“The virus is killing all of us here,” Ramona Medina, 43, who lived in Villa 31, the oldest slum in Buenos Aires, complained in an interview with The Associated Press in early May.

She died from the virus two weeks later.

As more of the poor fall sick, the hospitals that serve them are emerging as some of the most stretched. At the public Arzobispo Loayza Hospital in downtown Lima, Peru, dozens of patients are sleeping in wheelchairs and even sharing access to oxygen, according to an ombudsman report. At the Bogota hospital where the first case was diagnosed, only about 5% of all intensive care unit beds are currently occupied. But in Kennedy, the ICUs at two of the largest hospitals are operating at over 80% capacity.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and lead to death.

“The illness is appearing in a very socially stratified way,” said Marcelo Mella, a history professor at the University of Santiago in Chile. “I think this is the dramatic visualization of a historic condition.”

In 1961, late U.S. President John F. Kennedy helped lay the first bricks in the Bogota neighborhood that now bears his name. The original plan was to house 126,000 people; today it is home to an estimated 1.5 million.

Doctors at Kennedy Hospital, the area’s major public hospital, say years of treating gunshot wounds, injuries from assaults and a hefty load of chronic conditions means they are uniquely prepared for an onslaught of complicated virus cases.

But the patients in Kennedy include some of the city’s most vulnerable, like Dionis Palacios, 18, a Venezuelan migrant with no health insurance. He went to the hospital after experiencing chest pain and said he was taken aback by how many beds were filled.

“The hospitals are totally collapsing,” he said.

Health workers in Kennedy have protested in recent weeks, saying they do not have enough masks and protective gear — a complaint that has been echoed nationwide.

Sonia Sanchez spent her last week of life on a ventilator at Kennedy Hospital.

After her death, the family gathered in a video conference to share stories. But her brother tears up thinking about her spending those final days in the hospital alone; being taken for cremation alone.

He does not harbor anger toward the passenger the family believes infected her, but he does wonder: “Who else crossed his path?”

Associated Press writers Debora Rey in Buenos Aires, Argentina; Mauricio Savarese in Sao Paulo; Eva Vergara in Santiago, Chile; and Andrew Meldrum in Johannesburg contributed to this report.