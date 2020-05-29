  1. Home
With Champions League on hold, AP looks back at past greats

By  Associated Press
2020/05/29 20:42
FILE - In this Saturday, May 28, 2016 file photo Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates with the trophy after the Champions League final soccer match b...
FILE - In this May 22,1963 file photo, AC Milan soccer team captain Cesare Maldini, bottom right, lifts the European Cup after AC Milan defeated Benfi...
FILE - In this April 5, 1962 file photo Bela Guttmann, Hungarian-born soccer coach of European Cup holders Benfica of Portugal, gestures as he is inte...
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 26, 1999 file photo Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, 2nd left, celebrates with his players after they won the Ch...
FILE - In this May 18, 1960 file photo, Alfredo Di Stefano, far right, scores the first goal for Real Madrid in the European Cup Final, against Eintra...
FILE - In this Saturday, May 24, 2014 file photo Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal in extra tim...
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 17, 2006 file photo Barcelona forward Samuel Eto'o is fouled by Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann during their Champions L...
FILE - In this May 25, 1967 file photo players of the Scottish football club Glasgow Celtic throw up their arms in celebration after Stevie Chalmers s...
FILE - In this May 29, 1985 file photo soccer fans are crushed against a collapsing wall in the Brussels Heysel stadium just prior to the European Cup...
FILE - In this Saturday June 3, 2017 file photo Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini react at the end of the Champions...
FILE - In this June 2, 1971 file photo, Ajax striker Johan Cruyff, centre, in action during the during the final of the European Cup against Greece's ...
FILE - In this May 11, 1978 file photo, Kenny Dalglish of Liverpool, dark shirt, centre, scores the only goal of the match against Bruges during the E...
FILE - In this May 28, 2011 file photo, Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against Manchester United during their Champions League final socc...
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 25, 2005 file photo, Liverpool's Luis Garcia, right, celebrates after his teammate Xabi Alonso, behind him at right, sco...
FILE - In this May 30, 1979 file photo Nottingham Forest's John Robertson, left, Ian Bowyer, center, and Kenny Burns, right, carry the European Cup in...
FILE - In this Saturday, May 28, 2016 file photo Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, center, scores his side's first goal during the Champions League final so...
FILE - In this Saturday May 19, 2012 file photo Chelsea's Didier Drogba scores the decisive shootout penalty during the Champions League final soccer ...
FILE - In this Wednesday May 25, 2005 file photo AC Milan's Paolo Maldini, left, scores the opening goal during the Champions League Final soccer matc...
FILE - In this Saturday, May 26, 2018 file photo Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with fans after winning the Champions League Final soccer ...
FILE - In this May 7, 1986 file photo jubilant Steaua Bucharest goalkeeper Helmuth Duckadam raises the European Champions Cup after the Romainian team...
FILE - In this Saturday, May 26, 2018 file photo Real Madrid players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League Final soccer match b...
FILE - In this Wednesday, March. 6, 2019 file photo PSG forward Kylian Mbappe reacts end of the Champions League round of 16, 2nd leg, soccer match be...
FILE - In this Wednesday May 21, 2008 file photo Manchester United's goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar, left, celebrates after making the winning save from...
FILE - In this Wednesday May 28, 2003 file photo Juventus' Ciro Ferara, right, is challenged by AC Milan's Alessandro Nesta, left, and goalkeeper Dida...
FILE - In this Saturday, June 6, 2015 file photo Barcelona's Xavi Hernandez is carried by his teammates as he holds the trophy after the Champions Lea...
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 24, 1995 file photo Ajax's Clarence Seedorf, partially hidden left, and Edgar Davids, right, hold on to goalscorer Patri...
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 15, 2002 file photo Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane scores the winning goal watched by Bayer Leverkusen's Michael Ballack ...

LONDON (AP) — In the absence of the Champions League final on Saturday, The Associated Press will take a look back at some of the greatest teams, players and matches in the history of the tournament.

This year’s final, scheduled to be played in Istanbul, is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Memorable moments from years past have been frozen in time by AP photographers, from Real Madrid’s record 13 wins to Manchester United’s incredible injury-time comeback against Bayern Munich to Steaua Bucharest’s remarkable run to the title in 1986.

The AP will pick a topic for every letter of the alphabet to remember the greats of the game and the greatest games, going back to when the competition was called the European Cup and through its transformation into the Champions League.

Current greats like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale will be featured, but so will Johan Cruyff, Alfredo Di Stefano and Paolo Maldini.

AC Milan, Chelsea and Barcelona will be in there, too, and so will Nottingham Forest, Benfica and Celtic.

There are even moments for Q and X.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports