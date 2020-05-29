FILE - In this May 22,1963 file photo, AC Milan soccer team captain Cesare Maldini, bottom right, lifts the European Cup after AC Milan defeated Benfi... FILE - In this May 22,1963 file photo, AC Milan soccer team captain Cesare Maldini, bottom right, lifts the European Cup after AC Milan defeated Benfica 2-1 in the final at Wembley Stadium in London. A is for AC Milan, the first Italian winners of the trophy. In the absence of the Champions League final on Saturday, The Associated Press will take a look back at some of the greatest teams, players and matches in the history of the tournament. The AP will pick a topic for every letter of the alphabet to remember the greats of the game and the greatest games, going back to when the competition was called the European Cup and through its transformation into the Champions League. (AP Photo, File)