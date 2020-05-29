In this screenshot provided by SpellPundit, spellers and organizers of the SpellPundit Online National Spelling Bee participate in semifinals Tuesday ... In this screenshot provided by SpellPundit, spellers and organizers of the SpellPundit Online National Spelling Bee participate in semifinals Tuesday night, May 26, 2020. The bee was launched after the Scripps National Spelling Bee was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. (SpellPundit via AP)

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2019, file photo Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, speaks at the 23rd Annual Lake Tahoe Summit, Tuesday, at South Lake Ta... FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2019, file photo Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, speaks at the 23rd Annual Lake Tahoe Summit, Tuesday, at South Lake Tahoe, Calif. Cortez Masto of Nevada said Thursday, May 28, 2020, that she’s not interested in serving as running mate to presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden. Cortex Masto said in a statement that she supports the former vice president and will work tirelessly to get him elected but does not want to join the presidential ticket. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Delegates arrive for the closing session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday, May 28, 202... Delegates arrive for the closing session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday, May 28, 2020. China's ceremonial legislature has endorsed a national security law for Hong Kong that has strained relations with the United States and Britain. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

In a photo provided by Jada W., protesters gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in downtown Louisville, Ky., against the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, ... In a photo provided by Jada W., protesters gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in downtown Louisville, Ky., against the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by police in her home in March. At least seven people were shot during the protest. (Jada W. via AP)

Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning fast food restaurant, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a bla... Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning fast food restaurant, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. PROTESTS RAGE FOR A 3RD NIGHT IN MINNEAPOLIS Protesters torch a police station and cause damage elsewhere as violent demonstrations continued over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in police custody.

2. 7 SHOT AT LOUISVILLE PROTEST Police say none of their officers fired their weapons as hundreds of protesters turned out to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by police in her home in March.

3. US-CHINA FALLOUT ESCALATES The Trump administration may soon expel thousands of Chinese graduate students enrolled at U.S. universities.

4. WHO PULLED OUT OF BIDEN’S VEEPSTAKES Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada says that she’s not interested in serving as running mate to the presumptive presidential nominee.

5. SPELL ‘KAROSHTHI’ That’s the word that Navneeth Murali, an eighth grader from New Jersey, spelled correctly to win an online spelling bee to fill the void left by the canceled Scripps National Spelling Bee.