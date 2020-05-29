TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Kinmen councilor Chen Tsang-Chiang (陳滄江) revealed on Friday (May 29) the investors seeking to establish Kinmen Airlines are a group of Taiwanese business people in China who have reportedly earmarked NT$5 billion ($166.61 million) for the project.

One of the businessmen, Tsai Chuan-cheng (蔡傳成), frequently travels between Taiwan and China for his tea and organic produce business. As for many other Taiwanese business people, Kinmen was a convenient gateway for him to enter China.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, air traffic between the two countries has been halted. However, Tsai and his partners believe the future of the airline is solid, UDN reported.

Chen Tsang-Chiang said the company logo would be announced in June and all the major investors would be revealed in October, while applying for an airline license. According to regulations, new airlines have to complete five phases in the application process, including at least 50 hours of flying tests and rehearsals.

Tsai believes the launch of Kinmen Airlines will bring numerous job opportunities to young locals and connect Kinmen businesses to the Chinese market. Once established, the airline will be based in China's Fujian, with frequent traffic to Kinmen.