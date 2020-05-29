  1. Home
  2. Politics

China’s rule by fear in Hong Kong also threatens Taiwan: The Economist

Taiwan's military always prepared for worst, according to Defense Minister Yen De-fa

  104
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/29 17:28
The latest Asia edition of The Economist (Facebook screenshot) 

The latest Asia edition of The Economist (Facebook screenshot) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s passage of a national security law for Hong Kong not only introduced rule by fear for the former British territory, but also revealed its attitude toward the South China Sea and Taiwan, The Economist wrote Thursday (May 28).

While Beijing initially hoped to use its “one country, two systems” formula for Taiwan, it has begun to threaten the island nation more openly and directly, the British magazine reported. Even though the United States is bound to intervene on Taiwan’s behalf in the event of an attack, China is no longer reticent about trying out its military power by targeting Taiwan.

“The rest of the world should worry, too,” The Economist wrote.

In Taipei, Defense Minister Yen De-fa (嚴德發) said the military would prepare itself for the worst-case scenario, CNA reported. He noted that since the beginning of the year and despite the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, China had conducted eight rounds of training and other military activities that were clearly aimed at Taiwan.

The communist country’s moves have raised tension in the Taiwan Strait, but the military are monitoring all developments, Yen said.
Hong Kong
national security law
Chinese bullying
The Economist
Ministry of National Defense

RELATED ARTICLES

Asian shares mixed after Wall Street rally; Hong Kong lower
Asian shares mixed after Wall Street rally; Hong Kong lower
2020/05/28 20:00
Hong Kong student opposes demand for Taiwan to lower immigration bar
Hong Kong student opposes demand for Taiwan to lower immigration bar
2020/05/28 16:03
Breaking News: China passes draconian Hong Kong security law
Breaking News: China passes draconian Hong Kong security law
2020/05/28 15:47
Taiwan official reaffirms determination to help Hong Kong people
Taiwan official reaffirms determination to help Hong Kong people
2020/05/28 12:29
Foreign minister warns Taiwan is next on Chinese agenda
Foreign minister warns Taiwan is next on Chinese agenda
2020/05/27 17:25