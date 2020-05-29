  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Lady Gaga's new album features S. Korea's Blackpink

The diva's latest, 'Chromatica,' is released June 3 in Taiwan

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/29 17:19
Lady Gaga and "Chromatica" (Instagram, Lady Gaga photo)

Lady Gaga and "Chromatica" (Instagram, Lady Gaga photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – American pop star Lady Gaga's new album, "Chromatica," was released on Friday (May 29) and features collaborations with Elton John and K-pop band Blackpink.

According to a Universal Music press release, Lady Gaga's sixth album comes four years after her fifth studio album, "Joanne." The music company postponed the release due to the pandemic, but one of the singles "Stupid Love" was launched in February and climbed to number five in both the United Kingdom and the United States.

"Rain On Me," Gaga's first song with Ariana Grande was launched on Youtube a week ago and has been played for more than 60 million times, said Universal Music. Her collaboration with Elton John is on the song, "Sine from Above," while South Korean girl group Blackpink is on "Sour Candy."

"Chromatica" can be purchased June 3 in Taiwan.


"Rain On Me" (Youtube video)
Rain On Me
Lady Gaga
BLACKPINK
Elton John
Chromatica
Stupid Love
Arian Grande

RELATED ARTICLES

Lady Gaga calls WHO chief true 'superstar' before fundraising concert
Lady Gaga calls WHO chief true 'superstar' before fundraising concert
2020/04/19 10:55
Chinese netizens boycott Lady Gaga for supporting Hong Kong and Taiwan
Chinese netizens boycott Lady Gaga for supporting Hong Kong and Taiwan
2019/12/03 14:00