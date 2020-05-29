TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – American pop star Lady Gaga's new album, "Chromatica," was released on Friday (May 29) and features collaborations with Elton John and K-pop band Blackpink.

According to a Universal Music press release, Lady Gaga's sixth album comes four years after her fifth studio album, "Joanne." The music company postponed the release due to the pandemic, but one of the singles "Stupid Love" was launched in February and climbed to number five in both the United Kingdom and the United States.

"Rain On Me," Gaga's first song with Ariana Grande was launched on Youtube a week ago and has been played for more than 60 million times, said Universal Music. Her collaboration with Elton John is on the song, "Sine from Above," while South Korean girl group Blackpink is on "Sour Candy."

"Chromatica" can be purchased June 3 in Taiwan.



