TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Presidential Office nominated on Friday (May 29) its new candidates for the Examination Yuan, the government agency in charge of qualifications for public servants in the country.

Nominees include the president, vice president, and nine ministers without portfolio. The term of the current Examination Yuan members will end Aug. 31.

The new Examination Yuan president nominee is former Minister for Education, Huang Rong-cun (黃榮村). The vice president nominee is current Minister of Civil Service, Chou Hung-hsien (周弘憲).

According to Chen Chien-Jen (陳建仁), Taiwan's former vice president, more than half of the 11 nominees have devised questions and graded national exams. Five have led or managed various Taiwanese universities.

Compared to the traditional checks and balances of a democracy between the executive, legislative, and judicial powers, in Taiwan the Examination Yuan and Control Yuan have the power to hire and impeach public servants.

In 2019, the country's legislature amended the laws and reduced the number of Examination Yuan ministers without portfolio from 19 to between seven and nine. The tenure of the president and vice president was also shortened to four years.

Chuo stated the Examination Yuan was established based on Taiwan's constitution, but he would respect mainstream opinion and the legislature's future decision on whether it should continue to exist.

List of nominees of the Examination Yuan