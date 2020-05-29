Vietnamese checking in for a charter flight home at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport May 29 Vietnamese checking in for a charter flight home at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport May 29 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In a rare scene during the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, crowds appeared at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Friday (May 29) afternoon.

The passengers lining up in the departure hall were 344 Vietnamese citizens checking in for a charter flight home, CNA reported. The group included seven pregnant women and ill people, but also 11 illegal immigrants who were being extradited.

As measures designed to prevent infections led to regular flights between Taiwan and Vietnam being halted, Vietnamese citizens working in Taiwan found it impossible to return home. The charter flight was the first to be organized to fly Vietnamese home from Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

Earlier, 14 Thai citizens returning home from Taiwan with 151 other compatriots had been treated as suspected coronavirus cases, but subsequent tests had turned out negative, according to the CECC.