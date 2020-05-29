An estimated 4,000 fishermen will face quarantine in Taiwan by early July An estimated 4,000 fishermen will face quarantine in Taiwan by early July (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is preparing quarantine quarters for 4,054 fishermen expected to return to the country by early July, reports said Friday (May 29).

The first group of 52 arrived in Kaohsiung Friday morning to a welcome by a Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) official, after which they were transported to a quarantine hotel, according to a CNA report. May and June are when most long-haul fishing fleet crews return to Taiwan, but for the first time they are now faced with measures to curb Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) infections.

Those who decide to spend their 14 days of compulsory isolation on board would be housed one per room. Meanwhile, fishermen who move ashore to quarantine would stay in hotels and receive compensation, the CNA report said.

Of the 52 who arrived in Kaohsiung on Friday, 47 were foreign nationals. They were disinfected on the pier immediately after disembarking and questioned about their health status before being moved to the hotel, the CECC said.

Since a total of 2,800 rooms had been made available for quarantine use, there is unlikely to be a shortage to accommodate two waves of returning fishing workers.