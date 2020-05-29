This combo of two images taken in Rome on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, shows Paola Colaiacomo, 82, before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after ... This combo of two images taken in Rome on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, shows Paola Colaiacomo, 82, before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it . "This one too is done", Colaiacomo said. Hair saloons in Italy reopened on Monday, May 18, after more than two months of lockdown imposed by the COVID-19 pandemics. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

This combo of two images taken in Rome on Monday, May 25, 2020, shows Giovanni Boccia before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "I'm ... This combo of two images taken in Rome on Monday, May 25, 2020, shows Giovanni Boccia before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "I'm excited, It's a lot of fun", Boccia said. Hair saloons in Italy reopened on Monday, May 18, after more than two months of lockdown imposed by the COVID-19 pandemics. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

This combo of two images taken in Rome on Monday, May 25, 2020, shows Giovanni Ricci before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "I did... This combo of two images taken in Rome on Monday, May 25, 2020, shows Giovanni Ricci before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "I didn't care much about the haircut, but I loved having a chat with my hairdresser again", Ricci said. Hair saloons in Italy reopened on Monday, May 18, after more than two months of lockdown imposed by the COVID-19 pandemics. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

This combo of two images taken in Rome on Saturday, May 23, 2020, shows Stefano Benigni, 57, before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it... This combo of two images taken in Rome on Saturday, May 23, 2020, shows Stefano Benigni, 57, before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "I like the idea of these portraits. After months of bad news we need something light", Benigni said. Hair saloons in Italy reopened on Monday, May 18, after more than two months of lockdown imposed by the COVID-19 pandemics. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

This combo of two images taken in Rome on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, shows Erika Pesenti, 24, before having her hair done, bottom, and soon after it. " ... This combo of two images taken in Rome on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, shows Erika Pesenti, 24, before having her hair done, bottom, and soon after it. " Coming back to my hairdresser after all these months has been amazing, a dream!", Pesenti said. Hair saloons in Italy reopened on Monday, May 18, after more than two months of lockdown imposed by the COVID-19 pandemics. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

This combo of two images taken in Rome on Saturday, May 23, 2020, shows Gino Biagioni, 57, before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. ... This combo of two images taken in Rome on Saturday, May 23, 2020, shows Gino Biagioni, 57, before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "I had a haircut back in January before the lockdown. I never thought I had to wait so long", Biagioni said. Hair saloons in Italy reopened on Monday, May 18, after more than two months of lockdown imposed by the COVID-19 pandemics. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

This combo of two images taken in Rome on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, shows Ettore Fiore, 26, before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. ... This combo of two images taken in Rome on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, shows Ettore Fiore, 26, before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "Haircut has certainly not been one of the critical issues these days", Fiore said. Hair saloons in Italy reopened on Monday, May 18, after more than two months of lockdown imposed by the COVID-19 pandemics. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

This combo of two images taken in Rome on Friday, May 22, 2020, shows Francesca Rosini before having her hair done, bottom, and soon after it. " Now t... This combo of two images taken in Rome on Friday, May 22, 2020, shows Francesca Rosini before having her hair done, bottom, and soon after it. " Now the root is covered", Rosini said. Hair saloons in Italy reopened on Monday, May 18, after more than two months of lockdown imposed by the COVID-19 pandemics. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

This combo of two images taken in Rome on Monday, May 25, 2020, shows Marco Toro before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "I had two... This combo of two images taken in Rome on Monday, May 25, 2020, shows Marco Toro before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "I had two options, have my ID card reissued or eventually have my hair cut", Toro said jokingly. Hair saloons in Italy reopened on Monday, May 18, after more than two months of lockdown imposed by the COVID-19 pandemics. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

This combo of two images taken in Rome on Friday, May 22, 2020, shows little Eric before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "I like m... This combo of two images taken in Rome on Friday, May 22, 2020, shows little Eric before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "I like my new haircut very much" Eric said. Hair saloons in Italy reopened on Monday, May 18, after more than two months of lockdown imposed by the COVID-19 pandemics. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

This combo of two images taken in Rome on Monday, May 25, 2020, shows Dimitri Antoniazzi before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "I... This combo of two images taken in Rome on Monday, May 25, 2020, shows Dimitri Antoniazzi before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "I've always wanted to grow my hair, this time I had an excuse for it", Antoniazzi said. Hair saloons in Italy reopened on Monday, May 18, after more than two months of lockdown imposed by the COVID-19 pandemics. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

This combo of two images taken in Rome on Friday, May 22, 2020, shows little Gabriel before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "It wa... This combo of two images taken in Rome on Friday, May 22, 2020, shows little Gabriel before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "It was a true emotion for the kids to have their haircut done after three months" his mother Jennifer said speaking of her two twins Mirko and Gabriel. Hair saloons in Italy reopened on Monday, May 18, after more than two months of lockdown imposed by the COVID-19 pandemics. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

This combo of two images taken in Rome on Friday, May 22, 2020, shows little Mirko before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "It was ... This combo of two images taken in Rome on Friday, May 22, 2020, shows little Mirko before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "It was a true emotion for the kids to have their haircut done after three months" his mother Jennifer said speaking of her two twins Mirko and Gabriel. Hair saloons in Italy reopened on Monday, May 18, after more than two months of lockdown imposed by the COVID-19 pandemics. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

This combo of four images taken in Rome shows at left Simone Abbattista on Friday, May 22, 2020, before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon afte... This combo of four images taken in Rome shows at left Simone Abbattista on Friday, May 22, 2020, before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "I used to have my hair done once a week. It was strange yet fantastic to go back to my trusted hairdresser", Abbattista said. At right, Mariella Brazzatti is seen on Saturday, May 23, 2020, before having her haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "Thanks God they reopened. I've tried cutting my hair at home during these months. No way!", she said. Hair saloons in Italy reopened on Monday, May 18 after more than two months of lockdown imposed by the COVID-19 pandemics. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, Domenico Stinellis)

ROME (AP) — Two months of lockdown have left style-conscious Italians looking less well-groomed than usual. But as of last week, hair salons and barber shops are back in business, welcoming young and old in need of a trim or a complete makeover.

Associated Press photographers visited hairdressers in various parts of Rome as Italians had their lockdown locks sheared away. Customers ranged from children with untidy mops of hair and millennials craving a new style to young women eager to cover up regrowth, white-haired seniors looking for an elegant shine and regulars who were excited finally to be back in the barber chair.

“I used to have my hair done once a week. It was strange yet fantastic to go back to my trusted hairdresser,” said Simone Abbattista, 24.

Retiree Mariella Brazzati said she attempted to give herself a haircut during the lockdown, but decided it was too risky.

“Thank God they reopened,” Brazzati said of the hair salon where she and other members of her family are long-time customers.

Like elsewhere where hair salons are reopening, they are doing so in Italy under new social distancing rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Hairdressers wear gloves, face masks and protective visors, appointments must be booked in advance and salons must limit the number of customers inside, meaning some places have a waiting list of up to a month. There are partitions between seats, and after each use the seats and sinks are sanitized.

Marco Toro, a 57-year-old architect getting his hair cut in southeast Rome, joked it was getting so long he was becoming unrecognizable.

“I had two options: have my ID card reissued or eventually have my hair cut,” he said.

