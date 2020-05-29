TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Friday (May 29) promised the Taiwan government would provide all necessary assistance to Hong Kong refugees based on existing legislation and said there was no need to establish an asylum system.

Prior to his administrative report at the Legislative Yuan, Su told media that he was not surprised at the Chinese parliament's approval of the controversial Hong Kong security law passed on Thursday (May 28). He said the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is full of lies and will never follow the "one country, two systems" it proposed for Hong Kong.

Su said the introduction of the new security law indicates the CCP has officially renounced its promise to respect Hong Kong's autonomy. He also bashed Taiwan's opposition party Kuomintang (KMT) for wanting to accept Beijing's "one country, two systems" offer.

In response to requests from 24 civic groups for the government to set up an asylum system for Hongkongers, Su said Taiwan already has legislation that allows the country to provide assistance to foreign refugees. He added that both Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) and the Cabinet will follow the Laws and Regulations Regarding Hong Kong and Macao Affairs to help those threatened by the CCP's political prosecution, reported CNA.

On Wednesday (May 27), President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) instructed MAC to craft a "humanitarian action plan" to deal with the potential influx of Hongkongers into Taiwan. She said the plan would simplify the asylum process for Hong Kong refugees and cover their residency rights and social assistance upon arrival.