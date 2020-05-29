  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/05/29 12:09
Harpist and cemetery worker Charlie Juarez performs while Gregoria Zumaeta, 44, left, mourns the death of her brothers Jorge Zumaeta, 50, and Miguel Z...
A medical worker walks past protective clothing hung out to dry at the San Jose hospital in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban ...
Wearing masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Thiago do Nascimento, right, and Keilla de Almeida kiss during their drive-thru wedding at...
Locals play baseball wearing masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus in Las Playas neighborhood, in eastern Havana, Cuba, Wedn...
A drag queen dressed up and named as the famous American actor, singer, and also drag queen Devine, performs during a program created by LGTB activist...
Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, wearing face masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic, yell out against journalists, calling them "tra...
Residents look out their window as they wait for the delivery of free food, amid a lockdown to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Bogota, ...
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - A patient, who died from the new coronavirus, lies on a table between other COVID-19 patients in a room at the Salgado Fil...
Newly dug, empty graves fill the Vila Formosa cemetery where many COVID-19 victims are being buried in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, May 28, 2020. (AP ...
A man, wearing a protective face mask, stands next to a piece of plastic that is part of a makeshift disinfection chamber constructed by residents in ...
A family watches a movie from the back of their car at a drive-in movie theater where drivers must leave one space empty between them amid the new cor...

MAY 22-28, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

