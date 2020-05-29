A family watches a movie from the back of their car at a drive-in movie theater where drivers must leave one space empty between them amid the new cor... A family watches a movie from the back of their car at a drive-in movie theater where drivers must leave one space empty between them amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Brasilia, Brazil, Saturday, May 23, 2020. The drive-in is 47 years old and one of the only such open-air facilities in operation in Brazil. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

A man, wearing a protective face mask, stands next to a piece of plastic that is part of a makeshift disinfection chamber constructed by residents in ... A man, wearing a protective face mask, stands next to a piece of plastic that is part of a makeshift disinfection chamber constructed by residents in the 1.11.14 slum during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Newly dug, empty graves fill the Vila Formosa cemetery where many COVID-19 victims are being buried in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, May 28, 2020. (AP ... Newly dug, empty graves fill the Vila Formosa cemetery where many COVID-19 victims are being buried in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, May 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - A patient, who died from the new coronavirus, lies on a table between other COVID-19 patients in a room at the Salgado Fil... EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - A patient, who died from the new coronavirus, lies on a table between other COVID-19 patients in a room at the Salgado Filho Municipal Hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Sunday, May 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Residents look out their window as they wait for the delivery of free food, amid a lockdown to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Bogota, ... Residents look out their window as they wait for the delivery of free food, amid a lockdown to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The city government is distributing food to poor people who can't go out to work due to the lockdown. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, wearing face masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic, yell out against journalists, calling them "tra... Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, wearing face masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic, yell out against journalists, calling them "trash" and "coup plotters," after the president's departure from his official residence of Alvorada palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, May 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

A drag queen dressed up and named as the famous American actor, singer, and also drag queen Devine, performs during a program created by LGTB activist... A drag queen dressed up and named as the famous American actor, singer, and also drag queen Devine, performs during a program created by LGTB activists for people who have not been able to work because of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico City, Monday, May 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Locals play baseball wearing masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus in Las Playas neighborhood, in eastern Havana, Cuba, Wedn... Locals play baseball wearing masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus in Las Playas neighborhood, in eastern Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Cuban authorities are requiring the use of masks for anyone outside their homes. (AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa)

Wearing masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Thiago do Nascimento, right, and Keilla de Almeida kiss during their drive-thru wedding at... Wearing masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Thiago do Nascimento, right, and Keilla de Almeida kiss during their drive-thru wedding at the registry office in the neighborhood of Santa Cruz, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, May 28, 2020. Couples have begun turning to this unconventional union at a notary in Santa Cruz since the COVID-19 started battering Brazil. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

A medical worker walks past protective clothing hung out to dry at the San Jose hospital in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban ... A medical worker walks past protective clothing hung out to dry at the San Jose hospital in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Harpist and cemetery worker Charlie Juarez performs while Gregoria Zumaeta, 44, left, mourns the death of her brothers Jorge Zumaeta, 50, and Miguel Z... Harpist and cemetery worker Charlie Juarez performs while Gregoria Zumaeta, 44, left, mourns the death of her brothers Jorge Zumaeta, 50, and Miguel Zumaeta, 54, who died from COVID-19, at the Nueva Esperanza cemetery on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

MAY 22-28, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

