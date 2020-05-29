AP Week in Pictures, Asia

This May 10, 2020 photo shows locusts swarming over city and near by area in Ajmer, Rajasthan, India. Swarms of desert locusts have devastated crops i... This May 10, 2020 photo shows locusts swarming over city and near by area in Ajmer, Rajasthan, India. Swarms of desert locusts have devastated crops in India’s heartland, threatening an already vulnerable region that is struggling with the economic cost of coronavirus lockdown. The situation is particularly grim in central India’s Rajasthan, where millions of locusts have been attacking crops since April. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)

A medical staff conducts a nucleic acid test on a foreign reporter who was selected to cover the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Con... A medical staff conducts a nucleic acid test on a foreign reporter who was selected to cover the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) for the coronavirus test, at a hotel in Beijing, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

People in their car watch the Stage X drive-in concert at KINTEX parking lot in Goyang, South Korea, Saturday, May 23, 2020. The concert's aim is to p... People in their car watch the Stage X drive-in concert at KINTEX parking lot in Goyang, South Korea, Saturday, May 23, 2020. The concert's aim is to provide entertainment for South Korean citizens who have been craving for music events that have been suspended during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joo)

A teacher arranges pictures of students on a tablet that is attached to robots during an event they called "cyber-graduation" at a school at Taguig in... A teacher arranges pictures of students on a tablet that is attached to robots during an event they called "cyber-graduation" at a school at Taguig in Manila, Philippines, Friday, May 22, 2020. Robots were used to represent some 179 highschool students during an online graduation ceremony that was beamed live on Facebook to avoid mass gatherings as the school's measure to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A boy jumps into the river Ganges during a hot summer day in Prayagraj, India, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. As India braces for a hotter than usual summer... A boy jumps into the river Ganges during a hot summer day in Prayagraj, India, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. As India braces for a hotter than usual summer, many cities in the country's north are reeling under an intense heat wave with the temperatures on Wednesday crossing a scorching 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit). The temperatures in northern India are the highest that the country has seen in decades for this time of the year, and the hot spell is projected to last until Friday. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Indonesian Muslims pray spaced apart as they practice social distancing to curb the spread of the new coronavirus during an Eid al-Fitr prayer marking... Indonesian Muslims pray spaced apart as they practice social distancing to curb the spread of the new coronavirus during an Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Sidoarjo, East Java, Indonesia, Sunday, May 24, 2020. Millions of people in the world's largest Muslim nation are marking a muted and gloomy religious festival of Eid al-Fitr, the end of the fasting month of Ramadan _ a usually joyous three-day celebration that has been significantly toned down as coronavirus cases soar. (AP Photo/Trisnadi)

A station passageway is crowded with commuters wearing face mask during a rush hour Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Tokyo. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo A... A station passageway is crowded with commuters wearing face mask during a rush hour Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Tokyo. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and four other remaining prefectures on Monday, May 25, ending the declaration that began nearly eight weeks ago.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Chinese President Xi Jinping reaches to vote on a piece of national security legislation concerning Hong Kong during the closing session of China's Na... Chinese President Xi Jinping reaches to vote on a piece of national security legislation concerning Hong Kong during the closing session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, Thursday, May 28, 2020. China's ceremonial legislature has endorsed a national security law for Hong Kong that has strained relations with the United States and Britain. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Riot police guard a protester as a second reading of a controversial national anthem law takes place in Central district, Hong Kong, Wednesday, May 27... Riot police guard a protester as a second reading of a controversial national anthem law takes place in Central district, Hong Kong, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Hong Kong police massed outside the legislature complex Wednesday, ahead of debate on a bill that would criminalize abuse of the Chinese national anthem in the semi-autonomous city. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Hong Kong riot police fire tear gas as hundreds of protesters march along a downtown street during a pro-democracy protest against Beijing's national ... Hong Kong riot police fire tear gas as hundreds of protesters march along a downtown street during a pro-democracy protest against Beijing's national security legislation in Hong Kong, Sunday, May 24, 2020. Hong Kong's pro-democracy camp has sharply criticised China's move to enact national security legislation in the semi-autonomous territory. They say it goes against the "one country, two systems" framework that promises the city freedoms not found on the mainland. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

MAY 22-28, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and the Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

