AP Week in Pictures, Asia

By  Associated Press
2020/05/29 09:10
Hong Kong riot police fire tear gas as hundreds of protesters march along a downtown street during a pro-democracy protest against Beijing's national ...
Riot police guard a protester as a second reading of a controversial national anthem law takes place in Central district, Hong Kong, Wednesday, May 27...
Chinese President Xi Jinping reaches to vote on a piece of national security legislation concerning Hong Kong during the closing session of China's Na...
A station passageway is crowded with commuters wearing face mask during a rush hour Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Tokyo.  Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo A...
Indonesian Muslims pray spaced apart as they practice social distancing to curb the spread of the new coronavirus during an Eid al-Fitr prayer marking...
A boy jumps into the river Ganges during a hot summer day in Prayagraj, India, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. As India braces for a hotter than usual summer...
A teacher arranges pictures of students on a tablet that is attached to robots during an event they called "cyber-graduation" at a school at Taguig in...
People in their car watch the Stage X drive-in concert at KINTEX parking lot in Goyang, South Korea, Saturday, May 23, 2020. The concert's aim is to p...
A medical staff conducts a nucleic acid test on a foreign reporter who was selected to cover the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Con...
This May 10, 2020 photo shows locusts swarming over city and near by area in Ajmer, Rajasthan, India. Swarms of desert locusts have devastated crops i...

MAY 22-28, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and the Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

