Status of European soccer leagues

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/05/29 05:32
Schalke's Weston McKennie, left on the ground, scores the opening goal against Duesseldorf's goalkeeper Florian Kastenmeier during the German Bundesli...

The status of European soccer's major men's leagues following their suspension in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FRANCE: Season abandoned. Paris Saint-Germain declared champion.

GERMANY: Bundesliga returned on May 16.

SPAIN: La Liga resuming after June 8.

ENGLAND: Premier League restarting on June 17, pending government approval.

ITALY: Serie A resuming on June 20.

