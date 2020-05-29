Status of European soccer leagues

Schalke's Weston McKennie, left on the ground, scores the opening goal against Duesseldorf's goalkeeper Florian Kastenmeier during the German Bundesli... Schalke's Weston McKennie, left on the ground, scores the opening goal against Duesseldorf's goalkeeper Florian Kastenmeier during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Fortuna Duesseldorf and FC Schalke 04 in Duesseldorf, Germany, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The German Bundesliga becomes the world's first major soccer league to resume after a two-month suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)