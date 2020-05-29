NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Box Inc., down 15 cents to $19.49.

The file sharing software company gave investors an encouraging profit forecast and solid first-quarter results.

Workday Inc., up $12.18 to $182.56.

The maker of human resources software reported a jump in revenue on increased demand, beating analysts' forecasts.

HP Inc., down $2.11 to $15.01.

The personal computer and printer maker gave investors a weak profit forecast for the third quarter.

NetApp Inc., down $2.15 to $44.15.

The data storage company gave investors a surprisingly weak profit forecast for its fiscal first quarter.

Toll Brothers Inc., down 76 cents to $32.24.

The home builder beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts.

American Airlines Group Inc., down $1.00 to $10.98.

The airline said it will cut 30% of its management and support staff as it continues trimming costs.

Dollar Tree, Inc., up $10.11 to $97.64.

The discount retailer's first-quarter profits handily beat analysts' forecasts as consumers stockpiled essentials.

Semtech Corp., up $1.23 to $51.44.

The chipmaker gave investors a solid profit forecast after reporting surprisingly good first-quarter earnings and revenue.