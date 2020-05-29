Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 90 cents to settle at $33.71 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose 55 cents to $35.29 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 1 cent to $1 a gallon. June heating oil fell 4 cents to 93 cents a gallon. July natural gas fell 6 cents to $1.83 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $1.50 to $1,728.30 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 21 cents to $17.97 an ounce and July copper rose 3 cents to $2.41 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.65 against the Japanese yen from 107.70 yen. The euro fell to $1.1088 from $1.0990.