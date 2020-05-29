Conference USA sets bowl lineup for 2020-25

DALLAS (AP) — Conference USA has secured its bowl lineup through the 2025 season, with seven guaranteed postseason appearances each year.

The league on Thursday announced its agreements with a number of bowl games.

Conference USA will annually send teams to the Bahamas Bowl to face a Mid-American Conference opponent and to the New Orleans Bowl, against a Sun Belt team.

The league has participated in all six Bahamas Bowls and has placed a team in the New Orleans Bowl 14 times in its first 18 years.

The league already has extended its agreement with the Independence Bowl for 2021 and 2025. C-USA will have a secondary agreement with the bowl in the other four years.

The league will send a team to the Hawaii Bowl in 2020, 2022 and 2024. C-USA will have either four or five other guaranteed slots annually from among 12 bowls.

The schools in the conference are Louisiana Tech, UAB, Southern Miss, UTSA, North Texas, Rice, UTEP, Florida Atlantic, Western Kentucky, Marshall, Charlotte, FIU, Middle Tennessee and Old Dominion.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25