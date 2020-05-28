  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

By The Associated Press., Associated Press
2020/05/28 23:26
Children take a bath in a canal as the weather turns warm in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, May 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

Volunteers look for survivors of a plane that crashed in a residential area of Karachi, Pakistan, May 22, 2020. An aviation official says a passenger ...

Family members and relatives of Simon Eric, who died in the crash of a state-run Pakistan International Airlines plane on Friday, mourn during his fun...

Volunteers look for survivors of a plane that crashed in a residential area of Karachi, Pakistan, May 22, 2020. An aviation official says a passenger ...

A girl attends candlelight vigil for victims of the crash of a state-run Pakistan International Airlines plane on Friday, in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednes...

A worshipper offers Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, outside a shrine to help prevent the spread of the co...

A Bangladeshi worker looks from behind a curtain of his apartment balcony in a building where dozens of foreign workers living in overcrowded apartmen...

A member of the Israeli Mermaids Community wears a mermaid tail at the beachfront in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, May 23, 2020. Members o...

Members of the Israeli Mermaids Community swim with mermaid tails at the beachfront in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, May 23, 2020. Members...

Muslim worshippers offer Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a park in the mixed Arab Jewish city of Jaffa, ne...

A policeman orders people to evacuate the Mediterranean Sea corniche during the first day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, May ...

A waitress serves food at a restaurant in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. After more than two months of closure due to the coronavirus, res...

Greek Orthodox Bishop Theophylactos, holds a key as he reopens the Church of the Nativity to visitors after a nearly three-month closure due to the co...

Children take a bath in a canal as the weather turns warm in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, May 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between May 21-27, 2020.

This week’s selection from across the region includes scenes of tragic loss, a subdued holiday and sparks of hope — from a plane crash in Pakistan that killed 97 people and brought shock and grief, to Israeli restaurants starting to reopen as pandemic restrictions ease, and millions remaining under strict stay-at-home orders during the Eid al-Fitr, a normally festive holiday at the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The gallery was curated by photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

