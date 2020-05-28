FILE- In this March 23, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump talks during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, Monday... FILE- In this March 23, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump talks during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Washington, as Attorney General William Barr looks on. Legislation to extend surveillance authorities that the FBI sees as vital in fighting terrorism was thrown in doubt Wednesday as President Donald Trump, the Justice Department and congressional Republicans all came out in opposition. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. VIOLENCE AGAIN ROCKS MINNEAPOLIS Protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody rock the city again, with protesters looting stores and setting fires. Earlier, police fired rubber bullets and tear gas in a skirmish with protesters.

2. CHINA ENDORSES HONG KONG NATIONAL SECURITY LAW Activists in the semi-autonomous territory say the law will undermine civil liberties and might be used to suppress political activity.

3. WHAT FAILED MADURO COUP LEADER DID Jordan Goudreau, a former Green Beret, flew to a planning meeting in Colombia aboard a plane owned by a businessman with ties to the socialist government, AP finds.

4. FUGITIVE COLLEGE STUDENT CAPTURED Peter Manfredonia, a suspect in a crime spree that included two slayings in Connecticut, was caught in Maryland after a six-day search, police say.

5. SURVEILLANCE BILL IN DOUBT Legislation extending surveillance authorities that the FBI sees as vital in fighting terrorism has run into bipartisan opposition, dooming its prospects.