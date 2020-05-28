TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mobile food delivery giant foodpanda announced on Thursday (May 28) a 92-percent spike in global annual revenues in the first quarter of 2020, totaling €515 million (US$567 million).

According to Delivery Hero, the Berlin-headquartered multinational that owns foodpanda, the delivery service saw a total of 239 million orders in the first three months this year, representing 60 percent year-on-year growth in sales. The stellar performance can be attributed to large-scale lockdowns implemented globally.

In Asia alone, foodpanda received 110 million orders between January and March, raking in €201 million and delivering a staggering 198 percent annual growth rate. Delivery Hero's operations in Asia span Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Pakistan, wrote CNA.

The company has also expanded to areas beyond delivering meals. In February, it launched a virtual supermarket in Taiwan that sells and delivers products from fresh food to groceries, and around 30 warehouses are expected to be set up in cities around Taiwan by the end of this year, reported TechNews.

Paying tribute to the country's medical workers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, foodpanda Taiwan rolled out a scheme in April that would sponsor 10,000 meals for those working on the frontline. Around 60 percent of the meal quota was met by hospital and pharmacy staff members just one month after its introduction, reported UDN.