TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to Taiwanese communications service providers, the island country is expected to introduce the cheapest 5G unlimited data plan in the world sometime during the second part of 2020.

The providers predicted the price of 5G unlimited service will fall to near NT$1,399 (US$47) per month, a substantial jump from the NT$599 (US$20) and NT$699 4G plans. However, they stressed that Taiwan would have the cheapest 5G rate plans for unlimited data worldwide, allowing the country to get a head start in the 5G race.

According to analysis from Digitimes Research, the four major U.S. telecoms are planning to offer 5G plans from US$60 to US$90 while the same plans will be priced at US$80 in Japan and US$65 in Korea. Meanwhile, China's three state-backed telecom operators currently have no plans to launch 5G unlimited data, but will allow subscribers to sign up for 30GB and 300GB data plans at US$18 and US$85, respectively.

The Taiwanese service providers said the country already boasts one of the cheapest 4G services in the world and they worry subscribers would be hesitant in upgrading to a more expensive 5G plan. They emphasized that the 5G network would not only guarantee a higher internet speed, but also allow users to experience real-world game streaming that combines elements of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), reported CNA.