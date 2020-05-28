US Navy fires a Harpoon missile during exercises near Puerto Rico US Navy fires a Harpoon missile during exercises near Puerto Rico (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan wants to buy Harpoon coastal defense batteries from the United States, which would lead the military to own four types of anti-ship missiles, the Ministry of National Defense said Thursday (May 28).

Deputy Defense Minister Chang Che-ping (張哲平) confirmed the military's intentions during questioning by lawmakers at a committee meeting, CNA reported.

While Taiwan has already developed its own anti-ship missile, the Hsiung Feng II, the mobility of the Harpoon's on-land launch units is better, defense officials said. If the U.S. approved the request, Taiwan's Navy could take delivery of the missile systems in 2023, according to Chang.

In that event, Taiwan's Harpoon arsenal would include the Air Force's fixed-wing AGM-84, the RGM-84 to be launched from surface ships, the UGM-84, which can be fired from submarines through torpedo tubes, and the coastal defense batteries. The systems are developed by Boeing Defense, Space & Security.