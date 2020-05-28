TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Directorate-General of Personnel Administration (DGPA) released on Thursday (May 28) the Cabinet-sanctioned 2021 work calendar for the public sector, showing a total of 116 days off for next year and eight long vacations that are three days or longer, including the Lunar New Year holiday, which lasts seven days.

The other long vacations include the New Year holiday (3 days), Peace Memorial Day (3 days), Children's Day and Tomb Sweeping Day (4 days), the Dragon Boat Festival (3 days), the Mid-Autumn Festival (4 days), and National Day (3 days), the DGPA said in a press release.

Feb. 20 is marked as a make-up work day for the Lunar New Year vacation, which starts on Feb. 10 and runs through Feb. 16. Another make-up workday is on Sep. 11 for the Mid-Autumn Festiva.

The calendar does not apply to private-sector employees, as their workdays and holidays involve regulations in the Labor Standards Act, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Labor.

For more information about the calendar, please visit the DPGA website.