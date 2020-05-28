Delegates pose for photos after the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People ... Delegates pose for photos after the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Plainclothes military personnel wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus march in formation outside the entrance to the Forbidden Cit... Plainclothes military personnel wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus march in formation outside the entrance to the Forbidden City in Beijing, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) concluded its session in Beijing on Wednesday, part of the annual meetings of China's two top legislative bodies. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Security personnel wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus stand guard outside the entrance to the Forbidden City in Beijing, Wednes... Security personnel wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus stand guard outside the entrance to the Forbidden City in Beijing, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) concluded its session in Beijing on Wednesday, part of the annual meetings of China's two top legislative bodies. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ceremonial legislature on Thursday endorsed a national security law for Hong Kong that has strained relations with the United States and Britain.

The National People’s Congress approved the bill as it wrapped up an annual session that was held under intensive anti-coronavirus controls.

The Hong Kong security law will alter the territory’s mini-constitution, or Basic Law, to require its government to enforce measures to be decided later by Chinese leaders.

The measure and the way it is being enacted prompted Washington to announce it no longer will treat Hong Kong as being autonomous from Beijing.

Activists in Hong Kong have complained the law will undermine civil liberties and might be used to suppress political activity.

The legislature also approved a government budget that will increase spending to generate jobs in an effort to reverse an economic slump after Chinese industries were shut down to fight the coronavirus pandemic.