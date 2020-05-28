TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will provide a one-stop service for mask manufacturing amid growing international demand for respirators as the coronavirus (COVID-19) rages worldwide.

Foreseeing the skyrocketing demand and related commercial opportunities, mask manufacturers have proposed incorporating various areas of expertise necessary for production into an all-inclusive package, said Tsai Yun-chung (蔡允中), director-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of International Cooperation and Economic Affairs.

The holistic approach involves exporting a production model that vertically integrates different nodes along the surgical mask supply chain. From non-woven fabric suppliers to mask machine manufacturers, the service package promises to facilitate the export of Taiwan’s mask manufacturing technologies.

The proposed “mini-factory” based on a standard 20 production lines will be able to produce 2 million surgical masks a day, and can be adjusted to manufacture N95 and R95 respirators, among other types of masks, Tsai said.

Taiwan’s embassies and representative offices will help promote the service and find potential customers overseas, reported CNA.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (May 27) that companies will be allowed to export surgical masks after fulfilling the government’s requisition quota. Taiwan will have a stockpile of 300 million masks by the end of May, and citizens will continue to be able to purchase nine masks every two weeks at NT$5 (US$0.17) a unit.