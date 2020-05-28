  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Number of young Taiwanese smoking rises for first time in 10 years

Vaping has increased by 50% in just one year: Health Promotion Administration

  187
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/28 14:42
Confiscated flavored e-cigarette cartridges 

Confiscated flavored e-cigarette cartridges  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of young people smoking rose for the first time in a decade last year, while the popularity of e-cigarettes rose by half, according to a report by the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) under the Ministry of Health and Welfare Thursday (May 28).

In 2019, an estimated 81,000 youths smoked traditional tobacco cigarettes, while 57,000 young Taiwanese had adopted the habit of vaping, CNA reported. The survey found that the proportion of junior high school students with a smoking habit rose from 2.8 percent in 2018 to 3 percent in 2019, and the proportion of senior high school students from 8 percent to 8.4 percent.

Out of every 10 young smokers, four used flavored cigarettes, which were more popular with women, the study discovered. The most popular motivator to start smoking was curiosity, followed by "seeing other people smoke," parents smoking, and an urge to relieve pressure.

The practice of vaping saw its popularity with young people surge from 2.7 percent in 2018 to 4.2 percent last year, with male senior high school students the category most likely to use e-cigarettes.

The HPA noted that manufacturers had tried to circumvent public concern about the health risks of smoking by changing their advertisement campaigns and by offering a variety of flavors. Yet, smoking was still linked to six of the main causes of death in Taiwan, and indirectly also to the four others, according to HPA officials.

While e-cigarettes are illegal in Taiwan, their increasing popularity could form a "stepping stone" leading students to a lifelong smoking habit, CNA quoted the HPA as saying.
smoking
e-cigarettes
vaping
Health Promotion Administration
Ministry of Health and Welfare

RELATED ARTICLES

US backs Taiwan's participation in WHO during teleconference
US backs Taiwan's participation in WHO during teleconference
2020/04/28 10:29
Face mask litterers can be fined up to NT$6,000: Health Ministry
Face mask litterers can be fined up to NT$6,000: Health Ministry
2020/03/29 15:40
Taiwan coronavirus patients in good condition: CDC
Taiwan coronavirus patients in good condition: CDC
2020/02/02 15:04
Taiwan confirms 5th case of China coronavirus
Taiwan confirms 5th case of China coronavirus
2020/01/27 14:39
Taiwan has 15th highest lung cancer rate in world
Taiwan has 15th highest lung cancer rate in world
2019/11/27 16:15