TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) received the highest public approval rating among all local government heads in a recent poll by Global Views Monthly magazine.

According to the poll results announced Thursday (May 28), Hou was given a five star review for his performance as New Taipei mayor as was Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsang (鄭文燦). Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) was given a four and a half star rating while Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) each received a three and a half star review.

Hou also had an approval rating of 87.1 percent, the highest among 21 mayors and magistrates. Coming in second and third respectively were Pingtung County Magistrate Pan Men-an (潘孟安) with a 85.3 percent rating and Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) at 84.1 percent.

Taipei Mayor Ko received the lowest rating in the country. Only 52 percent of Taipei residents expressed satisfaction over his administration's performance, although Ko did see an almost four percent increase from last year's poll results.

Global Views Monthly said Hou's high approval rating is likely a result of his advanced preparation and preventive measures during the pandemic. It added that the poll did not include results of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) because it is against the law to give survey results 10 days before an election or recall. Han faces a recall vote on June 6.

According to ETtoday, the poll surveyed 14,353 Taiwanese adults over the age of 20 via telephone from March 3 to March 31, with a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.



Pingtung County Magistrate Pan Men-an. (CNA photo)