TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An historic barn in central Taiwan is embarking on a renovation project that will transform it into an art venue and a new landmark as a tourist attraction.

Operated by the Fuxing Township Farmers' Association in Changhua County, the Fuxing Barn, also serving as a rice mill, is the largest of its kind in central Taiwan. Built during the Japanese colonial era, it was designated as an historical site in 2003 and has been used to showcase cultural exhibits and hold lectures.

The facility has largely preserved the architecture and equipment used in the days of Japanese rule, making it a place with significant cultural value. Having been idle for 20 years, however, it has at times served as a warehouse, reported CNA.

To inject some life into the historical asset, the Changhua Country Government has put aside a budget of NT$45 million (US$1.49 million) for its overhaul, with much of the funds channeled from the Ministry of Culture. The remodeling is slated for completion in May of 2021.

As part of the plan to restore Lukang, a boisterous Changhua seaport of the 18th and 19th centuries, to its former glory, the barn will become an art center after the renovation, according to the Changhua County Government.