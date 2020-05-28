TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese hip-hop group Dos Monos on Tuesday (May 26) launched its new single "Civil Rap Song," which "features" Taiwan's Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳).

Tang, who is Taiwan's first transgender government official, and her contribution to the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic have drawn praise worldwide. As coronavirus cases in Taiwan continue to plummet, Dos Monos launched a song that samples an excerpt from an interview with Tang, CNA reported.

Rolling Stone Japan pointed out that it was the first time a Japanese hip-hop group had collaborated with a foreign government official to make music.

Dos Monos spent only one week on the track, and the accompanying music video is the brainchild of Japanese contemporary artist Yuma Kishi, who generated the images through a machine learning framework.

According to Memeon, the idea for the collaboration was brought up by new Japanese music label Blkswn Publishers Inc., which interviewed Tang in March and provided part of the conversation to the band's member TAITAN for editing.

The interview fragment used in the track included Tang's comments on her vision for the future as well as the value created by the third sector, which is at the junction between the public and the private sectors, said Memeon.



(Youtube, Dos Monos video)