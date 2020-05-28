Riot policeman pushes a woman as she is taking a photograph of the detained protesters at the area in Mongkok, Hong Kong, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. U.... Riot policeman pushes a woman as she is taking a photograph of the detained protesters at the area in Mongkok, Hong Kong, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. U.S. Secretary of State of Mike Pompeo has notified Congress that the Trump administration no longer regards Hong Kong as autonomous from mainland China. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

A riot police officer stops a pedestrian during a protest in Central, Hong Kong, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. U.S. Secretary of State of Mike Pompeo has n... A riot police officer stops a pedestrian during a protest in Central, Hong Kong, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. U.S. Secretary of State of Mike Pompeo has notified Congress that the Trump administration no longer regards Hong Kong as autonomous from mainland China. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Protesters gesture with five fingers, signifying the "Five demands - not one less" during a pro-democracy protest in the Central area, Hong Kong, Wedn... Protesters gesture with five fingers, signifying the "Five demands - not one less" during a pro-democracy protest in the Central area, Hong Kong, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. U.S. Secretary of State of Mike Pompeo has notified Congress that the Trump administration no longer regards Hong Kong as autonomous from mainland China. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Pro-democracy lawmaker Eddie Chu, right, holds a placard reading "Best Chairperson, Starry Lee” as he stands outside the chamber of Legislative Counci... Pro-democracy lawmaker Eddie Chu, right, holds a placard reading "Best Chairperson, Starry Lee” as he stands outside the chamber of Legislative Council Complex after he was ejected minutes after a second-day legislative debate, in Hong Kong Thursday, May 28, 2020. Chu was ejected from the legislative chamber, disrupting the start of the debate on a contentious bill that would criminalize insulting or abusing the Chinese national anthem. Lee was recently elected chair of a key committee that sent the anthem bill to the full legislature for consideration. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Detained protesters and secondary students face the wall while waiting for police to record their identifications in Mongkok, Hong Kong, Wednesday, Ma... Detained protesters and secondary students face the wall while waiting for police to record their identifications in Mongkok, Hong Kong, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Thousands of protesters shouted pro-democracy slogans and insults at police in Hong Kong before lawmakers later Wednesday debate a bill criminalizing abuse of the Chinese national anthem in the semi-autonomous city. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Riot police guard a protester as a second reading of a controversial national anthem law takes place in Central district, Hong Kong, Wednesday, May 27... Riot police guard a protester as a second reading of a controversial national anthem law takes place in Central district, Hong Kong, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Hong Kong police massed outside the legislature complex Wednesday, ahead of debate on a bill that would criminalize abuse of the Chinese national anthem in the semi-autonomous city. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Pro-democracy lawmaker Eddie Chu, right, holds a placard reading "Best Chairperson, Starry Lee” as he stands outside the chamber of Legislative Counci... Pro-democracy lawmaker Eddie Chu, right, holds a placard reading "Best Chairperson, Starry Lee” as he stands outside the chamber of Legislative Council Complex after he was ejected minutes after a second-day legislative debate in Hong Kong Thursday, May 28, 2020. Chu was ejected from the legislative chamber, disrupting the start of the debate on a contentious bill that would criminalize insulting or abusing the Chinese national anthem. Lee was recently elected chair of a key committee that sent the anthem bill to the full legislature for consideration. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

HONG KONG (AP) — Two pro-democracy lawmakers were ejected from Hong Kong's legislative chamber Thursday morning, disrupting the start of a second day of debate on a contentious bill that would criminalize insulting or abusing the Chinese national anthem.

The legislature’s president, Andrew Leung, suspended the meeting minutes after it began and ejected lawmaker Eddie Chu for holding up a sarcastic placard that read “Best Chairperson, Starry Lee.”

Lee was recently elected chair of a key committee that sent the anthem bill to the full legislature for consideration. Her election, which the pro-democracy opposition contends was illegal, ended a monthslong filibuster that had prevented the committee from acting on the bill.

Chu was carried out by security guards, even as fellow pro-democracy lawmakers protested his removal and tried to stop it. Outside the chamber, he said Leung had objected to his placard Wednesday that called Lee an “illegal chairperson” and so he made a new one that called her the best chairperson instead.

“Actually, we have wanted to use any method to stop this national anthem law getting passed by this legislature, which is basically controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, because the law is just another way of putting pressure on Hong Kong people,” Chu said.

After the meeting restarted, a second pro-democracy lawmaker, Ray Chan, started yelling as Leung explained his decision to remove Chu, and the legislative president suspended the meeting again and ordered Chan ejected, too.

Other pro-democracy lawmakers surrounded Chan, who then hid under a table, as security officers tried to remove him. He eventually was carried out the officers.