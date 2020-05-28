  1. Home
Taipei’s National Palace Museum unveils largest interactive wall in Asia

LED display offers visitors new way to engage with centuries of Chinese history

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/28 10:40
National Palace Museum unveils largest interactive wall in Asia  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Palace Museum on Wednesday (May 27) unveiled a 12-meter-long interactive wall, the largest of any museum in Asia, to offer visitors an innovative, personalized experience.

Inspired by a sandalwood curio case from the Qing Dynasty, the multi-touch smart wall displays more than 300 artworks from the museum’s collection. The screen allows visitors to explore historic treasures in a playful way, and each object comes with an introduction featuring images, animations, and a 360-degree view.

The giant screen is composed of 20 55-inch high-resolution, low-reflection LED tiles touted to provide an immersive viewing experience. The project was a collaboration with AU Optronics, a Taiwanese company that specializes in optoelectronic products, wrote CNA.

Designed with the theme International Museum Day 2020 in mind — Museums for Equality: Diversity and Inclusion – the interactive wall is intended to orient visitors while fostering their engagement with art, the museum said.

The Taipei museum, which boasts some 700,000 pieces from imperial China, also invites visitors to appreciate an LED display showcasing a famed Song Dynasty (960-1279 AD) painting at the entrance of the orientation gallery. The work, “Along the River During the Qingming Festival (清明上河圖),” depicts the daily life of people in 12th century China, offering a glimpse of the spirit of the times.


National Palace Museum unveils largest interactive wall in Asia (National Palace Museum photo)
