Graduate Andriel Waters waves after receiving her diploma as the New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School class of 2020 holds a drive-in graduation ceremony as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, outside Delgado Community College in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Students and family got out of their cars to receive diplomas one by one, and then held a parade of cars through city streets. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Graduate Cameron Magee holds up his diploma in celebration as the New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School class of 2020 holds a drive-in graduation ceremony as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, outside Delgado Community College in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Students and family got out of their cars to receive diplomas one by one, and then held a parade of cars through city streets. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Allyn McKenney, sister of graduate Glen McKenney watches as the New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School class of 2020 holds a drive-in graduation ceremony as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, outside Delgado Community College in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Students and family got out of their cars to receive diplomas one by one, and then held a parade of cars through city streets. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Allyn McKinney, sister of Glen McKenney
Graduate Deaundre Rumley waves as he rides in the back of a car with his brother Patrick Polk, after receiving his diploma as the New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School class of 2020 holds a drive-in graduation ceremony as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, outside Delgado Community College in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Students and family got out of their cars to receive diplomas one by one, and then held a parade of cars through city streets. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Amber Nguyen, valedictorian of the New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School class of 2020, wears a mask as she walks past a classmate hugging a family member, after receiving her diploma and valedictorian trophy, during a drive-in graduation ceremony as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, outside Delgado Community College in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Students and family got out of their cars to receive diplomas one by one, and then held a parade of cars through city streets. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Graduate Cameron Magee of the New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School class of 2020 celebrates after receiving his diploma at a drive-in graduation ceremony as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, outside Delgado Community College in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Students and family got out of their cars to receive diplomas one by one, and then held a parade of cars through city streets. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Quinnan Emery, center right, a graduate of New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School class of 2020, stands near classmates as they hold a drive-in graduation ceremony as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, outside Delgado Community College in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Students and family got out of their cars to receive diplomas one by one, and then held a parade of cars through city streets. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Jeremiah Fred wears a mask while he is waiting to receive his diploma as the New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School class of 2020 holds a drive-in graduation ceremony as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, outside Delgado Community College in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Students and family got out of their cars to receive diplomas one by one, and then held a parade of cars through city streets. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Jeremiah Fred, right, and his father Eugene Picquet walk to receive his diploma as the New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School class of 2020 holds a drive-in graduation ceremony as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, outside Delgado Community College in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Students and family got out of their cars to receive diplomas one by one, and then held a parade of cars through city streets. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A graduate stands near family members as the New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School class of 2020 holds a drive-in graduation ceremony as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, outside Delgado Community College in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Students and family got out of their cars to receive diplomas one by one, and then held a parade of cars through city streets. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Mell Murray screams and takes photos while her cousin Ais'Jah Hicks graduates as the New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School class of 2020 holds a drive-in graduation ceremony as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, outside Delgado Community College in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Students and family got out of their cars to receive diplomas one by one, and then held a parade of cars through city streets. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Eugene Picquet, father of graduate Jeremiah Fred, takes photos while wearing a mask as the New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School class of 2020 holds a drive-in graduation ceremony as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, outside Delgado Community College in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Students and family got out of their cars to receive diplomas one by one, and then held a parade of cars through city streets. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Graduates of New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School class of 2020 parade in vehicles after holding a drive-in graduation ceremony as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, outside Delgado Community College in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Students and family got out of their cars to receive diplomas one by one, and then held a parade of cars through city streets. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Graduates of New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School class of 2020 parade in vehicles after holding a drive-in graduation ceremony as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, outside Delgado Community College in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Students and family got out of their cars to receive diplomas one by one, and then held a parade of cars through city streets. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Derek Rankins, African American History teacher, cheers with a bell as the New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School class of 2020 holds a drive-in graduation ceremony as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, outside Delgado Community College in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Students and family got out of their cars to receive diplomas one by one, and then held a parade of cars through city streets. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Graduates of New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School class of 2020 parade in vehicles after holding a drive-in graduation ceremony as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, outside Delgado Community College in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Students and family got out of their cars to receive diplomas one by one, and then held a parade of cars through city streets. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Micheal Pitts, left, and Deborah Bibbins, mother of graduate Cameron Magee, cheer him as the New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School class of 2020 holds a drive-in graduation ceremony as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, outside Delgado Community College in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Students and family got out of their cars to receive diplomas one by one, and then held a parade of cars through city streets. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Daria Jones, graduate of New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School class of 2020, waits at their vehicle with her father Daryl Jones, left, sister Janeice Marchand and two nieces, during a drive-in graduation ceremony as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, outside Delgado Community College in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Students and family got out of their cars to receive diplomas one by one, and then held a parade of cars through city streets. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Masked graduates and guests take photos as the New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School class of 2020 holds a drive-in graduation ceremony as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, outside Delgado Community College in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Students and family got out of their cars to receive diplomas one by one, and then held a parade of cars through city streets. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Left to right, Erica Patton, Larry Thomas and Courtney Latiker, family of graduate Tomeka Latiker take photos as the New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School class of 2020 holds a drive-in graduation ceremony as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, outside Delgado Community College in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Students and family got out of their cars to receive diplomas one by one, and then held a parade of cars through city streets. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Neither the coronavirus pandemic nor rain showers could deter the 2020 graduating class of the New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School from having a celebratory — albeit improvised — commencement with a bit of New Orleans flair.
After finishing their semester online amid the school shutdown, students and family had a drive-thru ceremony where they exited their cars one by one to receive their diplomas outdoors. The school did its best to contain the shenanigans of … well … celebrating teenagers, with mixed results.
Teachers urged some of the minglers to return to their cars after receiving their diplomas. Most students and attendees wore masks that stayed on through the festivities including valedictorian Amber Nguyen. Proud families arrived in cars with their graduates, who emerged from the vehicles to take photos and cheer. They then returned to their cars for a parade that meandered through the city's streets.
The parade went off with some of the hallmarks of this city known to celebrate and improvise. Many of the cars were festooned with banners, balloons, and encouraging messages painted on. Graduates popped out of sunroofs like members of a royal Mardi Gras Court atop a parade float.
And as a finishing touch to authenticate this unique graduation as truly born of New Orleans, a classic afternoon rain shower drenched them as their parade wound down to City Park and then who knows where.
